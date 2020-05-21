Ateneo cagers Tio, Padrigao look to gain inspiration from 'The Last Dance'

MANILA, Philippines – “The Last Dance”, the 10-part documentary of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, is done. Even days after the final episodes’ release, the sporting world is still abuzz with the results — and the fallout.

We spoke to veteran Ateneo Blue Eagle point guard Tyler Tio and Blue Eaglets playmaker Forthsky Padrigao on what they thought of the documentary as it introduced the Bulls and Michael Jordan to them and what their takeaway was.

“I watched ‘The Last Dance’ together with my brother and my dad,” shared Tio, who has won three UAAP Men’s Basketball crowns with Ateneo. “We’re all fans of Michael Jordan especially my brother, Tristan Jameson.”

“If there is one thing I learned that I can apply to my own game, it is that the mental aspect is one half of the battle,” clarified Tio. “The mental toughness and killer instinct that MJ had, I believe, is what separated him from his similarly talented teammates. During the early years of his career, he played for bad teams but that didn’t stop him from being great. As time passed by, his teammates saw that in him and it became contagious. It brought the Chicago Bulls to a dynasty.”

Padrigao, a Batang Gilas veteran who has led the Blue Eaglets to a UAAP juniors finals berth and a Final Four finish, has this to say: “For me, it is not a learning, but a realization. I would like to start with Michael’s leadership that was second to none. He got the best out of his teammates and pushed them to their limits although his ways weren’t the normal or usual ones.

Next, I would like to point to the camaraderie of the team. Everyone accepted their role and had each other’s backs. It wasn’t always easy but that type of camaraderie helped them to six championships.”

“The third and last thing I realized was Jordan’s impact. He wasn’t just a basketball player but also a celebrity and global icon. For me, MJ brought basketball to the rest of the world and that is also what makes him the Greatest of All Time.”