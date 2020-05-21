UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ateneo's Forthsky Padrigao in action.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Ateneo cagers Tio, Padrigao look to gain inspiration from 'The Last Dance'
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – “The Last Dance”, the 10-part documentary of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, is done. Even days after the final episodes’ release, the sporting world is still abuzz with the results — and the fallout.

We spoke to veteran Ateneo Blue Eagle point guard Tyler Tio and Blue Eaglets playmaker Forthsky Padrigao on what they thought of the documentary as it introduced the Bulls and Michael Jordan to them and what their takeaway was.

“I watched ‘The Last Dance’ together with my brother and my dad,” shared Tio, who has won three UAAP Men’s Basketball crowns with Ateneo. “We’re all fans of Michael Jordan especially my brother, Tristan Jameson.”

“If there is one thing I learned that I can apply to my own game, it is that the mental aspect is one half of the battle,” clarified Tio. “The mental toughness and killer instinct that MJ had, I believe, is what separated him from his similarly talented teammates. During the early years of his career, he played for bad teams but that didn’t stop him from being great. As time passed by, his teammates saw that in him and it became contagious. It brought the Chicago Bulls to a dynasty.”

Padrigao, a Batang Gilas veteran who has led the Blue Eaglets to a UAAP juniors finals berth and a Final Four finish, has this to say: “For me, it is not a learning, but a realization. I would like to start with Michael’s leadership that was second to none. He got the best out of his teammates and pushed them to their limits although his ways weren’t the normal or usual ones.

Next, I would like to point to the camaraderie of the team. Everyone accepted their role and had each other’s backs. It wasn’t always easy but that type of camaraderie helped them to six championships.”

“The third and last thing I realized was Jordan’s impact. He wasn’t just a basketball player but also a celebrity and global icon. For me, MJ brought basketball to the rest of the world and that is also what makes him the Greatest of All Time.”

ATENEO BULLS CHICAGO EAGLES MICHAEL JORDAN NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WWE star Shad Gaspard confirmed dead
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
According to police, the WWE star went missing on Sunday (Monday in Manila) after swimming in the newly opened Marina Del...
Sports
fbfb
PBA greats Caidic, Guidaben thankful for rare chance to play under Grand Slam coaches
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
To be a champion is difficult. But to be coached by some of Philippine basketball’s best minds is in many ways a great...
Sports
fbfb
5-on-5 basketball still not allowed, says PSC
By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
It may take a long time before basketball-crazy Filipinos could play the country’s No. 1 past time again.
Sports
fbfb
'Certified Fresh': ‘The Last Dance’ gets high praise from noted review website
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
As of posting, 45 critics have reviewed "The Last Dance", which has garnered an average rating of 96% on the "Tomatometer",...
Sports
fbfb
Magnolia's Jalalon keeping fit and ready during PBA stoppage
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
More than two months since the PBA suspended play, Jalalon is making sure to take care of his body at home while being resourceful...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
2021 'last option' for Tokyo Games, says Olympics chief
1 hour ago
Olympics chief Thomas Bach said 2021 was the "last option" for holding the delayed Tokyo Games on Thursday, stressing that...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Diaz, Petecio, Amit headline ‘Women in Sports’ online talk
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
The three world class Filipinas will be joined by track and field legend Elma Muros — Posadas in the online video conference...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifiers moved to 2021
By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
From a mere suspension of its events since last March, the world basketball governing body decided to just move the 3x3 OQT...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Gaston, Rosier share UAAP nostalgia in Instagram live
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Reminiscing memories of their curtailed tournament during UAAP Season 82, the Ateneo and UP skippers expressed their longing...
Sports
fbfb
9 hours ago
NBA to issue guidelines around June 1 on recalling players - report
9 hours ago
Plans for a possible return include how to bring back players who have departed their teams' markets — including those...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with