Diaz, Petecio, Amit headline ‘Women in Sports’ online talk

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina world champions Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio and Rubilen Amit get a chance to share their stories of success and ongoing preparations for future international tournaments amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an online discussion aimed to highlight empowerment of “Women in Sports”.

The three world class Filipinas will be joined by track and field legend Elma Muros — Posadas in the online video conference organized by Discovery Sports. Social media streaming kicks off at 4 p.m.

Coming off a three-gold medal harvest in the Weightlifting World Cup earlier this year, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist Diaz is expected to discuss her stalled preparations for the remaining qualifiers of the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The AIBA world champion fighter Petecio, likewise, will tackle about the resumption of her training after being restricted to limited workout in Baguio City in the past two months since the implementation of quarantine.

Following a foiled chance in the Asia and Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualification last March, Petecio was supposed to try her luck anew for a breakthrough Olympic ticket in the suspended Global Boxing Qualifiers set this May in France.

Highlight will also be on world no. 4 pool player Amit and Muros-Posadas, who is known as one of the greatest athletes in SEAG history with a record of 15 gold medals.

Diaz, Petecio and Amit also won gold mints in the 30th biennial meet last year held in the country.

This episode featuring world-class Filipina athletes will be the fourth for Discovery Sports after featuring female referees, coaches and ballers.

Gilas Pilipinas women’s team players Afril Bernardino, Jack Animam, Melissa Jacob and Allana Lim were the first guests followed by coaches Joan Grajales (UST), Aileen Lebornio (UE), Aurora Adriano (Youth Men’s Handball) and Ewon Arayi (Adamson).

The country’s first female referees Editha Botecario (FIBA), Faye Veras and Irish Sano-an, (collegiate) and Janine Nicandro (PBA) also took part in the online program centered around the impacts of women in sports amidst the coronavirus crisis.