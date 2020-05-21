Gaston, Rosier share UAAP nostalgia in Instagram live

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo and UP's respective captains Ponggay Gaston and Rosie Rosier bared their shared nostalgia of the cancelled UAAP season during an Instagram live on Wednesday.

Reminiscing memories of their curtailed tournament during UAAP Season 82, the Ateneo and UP skippers expressed their longing for the sport, especially their teammates.

"I miss waking up to see them," Gaston said during the live.

"[Dati], ang aga aga makikita mo agad yung yung teammates mo parang sawang sawa na ako sayo pero now I'm like, 'I miss my teammates' (Before, I'd see my teammates so early and I'd think I'm so sick of you but now I'm like, I miss my teammates)," she added.

UP's Rosier mirrored her sentiment, adding that she was longing for bonding with her teammates with food.

"Honestly, I just miss eating with them and training with them after," Rosier said.

Both UP and Ateneo finished the shortened season with only two games played and a 1-1 record.

After numerous suspensions and delays due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the season was deemed cancelled in April.

It is unclear yet what the new calendar will be for the collegiate league.