"The Last Dance" received a "Certified Fresh" rating from Rotten Tomatoes
Courtesy of Netflix
'Certified Fresh': ‘The Last Dance’ gets high praise from noted review website
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 11:29am

MANILA, Philippines – ESPN's 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls was given high praise by audience and critics alike, per review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

As of posting, 45 critics have reviewed "The Last Dance", which has garnered an average rating of 96% on the "Tomatometer", deeming the series "Certified Fresh".

Meanwhile, more than 360 viewers rated the 10-episode show with an audience score of 95%.

"A compelling and comprehensive portrait of one of basketball's greatest teams," the site's critic consensus read.

"The Last Dance" was likewise well received globally, with Philippine audiences being able to catch the episodes on Netflix.

The last two episodes of the documentary premiered last Monday.

With live basketball on hold due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, fans were treated to nostalgia with the compelling documentary.

'Certified Fresh': 'The Last Dance' gets high praise from noted review website
