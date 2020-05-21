UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
5-on-5 basketball still not allowed, says PSC
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines – It may take a long time before basketball-crazy Filipinos could play the country’s No. 1 past time again.

This after the Philippine Sports Commission’s Philippine Sports Institute released a matrix named “Framework Tool for Reintroducing Sport in a COVID-19 Environment” that only allows everyone to play 5-on-5 basketball only with the total lifting of the quarantine.

The guidelines allow “ball and skill drills in front of the home” or “an enclosed public street fronting the household” by oneself for people living in the National Capital Region or places under the now Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

Meanwhile, those under the laxer General Community Quarantine (GCQ) are allowed solo use of a public basketball or village court with “no person to person interaction or sharing of equipment.”

There are actually two more levels that are more lenient: the Modified GCQ, which allows multiple person interaction but no-contact play or scrimmage, and the “new normal,” which will practically bring not just basketball but all sports back as all will be allowed to play.

In the country, being in ECQ and MECQ means the place you’re living is still in high risk while GCQ and the succeeding levels mean the situation is improving.

Sports allowed in MECQ areas are badminton, running, kata events of karate, solo, non-draft cycling and open water swimming.

Swimming is allowed in the GCQ areas with a maximum of eight lanes but with no interaction at shower or change rooms.
The matrix, which was done in coordination with the Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force, was released to categorize levels of participation, interaction and physical environment for sports in general.

All National Sports Associations were given this matrix as their tool to draft their sport specific guidelines.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WWE star Shad Gaspard confirmed dead
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
According to police, the WWE star went missing on Sunday (Monday in Manila) after swimming in the newly opened Marina Del...
Sports
fbfb
Teammate slams Jordan
11 hours ago
Former Chicago Bulls player Horace Grant lashed out at Michael Jordan on Tuesday, accusing the NBA legend of providing a skewed...
Sports
fbfb
Magnolia's Jalalon keeping fit and ready during PBA stoppage
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
More than two months since the PBA suspended play, Jalalon is making sure to take care of his body at home while being resourceful...
Sports
fbfb
Tim Cone, Jeff Cariaso to weigh in on Kai, Jalen in NBA G League
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Both mentors will talk about the youngsters' path to the NBA in Episode Six of NBA Philippines' "Republika Huddle" on Saturday,...
Sports
fbfb
NBA to issue guidelines around June 1 on recalling players - report
3 hours ago
Plans for a possible return include how to bring back players who have departed their teams' markets — including those...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
6 minutes ago
PBA greats Caidic, Guidaben thankful for rare chance to play under Grand Slam coaches
By Rick Olivares | 6 minutes ago
To be a champion is difficult. But to be coached by some of Philippine basketball’s best minds is in many ways a great...
Sports
fbfb
19 minutes ago
'Certified Fresh': ‘The Last Dance’ gets high praise from noted review website
By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
As of posting, 45 critics have reviewed "The Last Dance", which has garnered an average rating of 96% on the "Tomatometer",...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
National athletes to have bike as transportation option
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Members of the national team under the Olympic program will be given a bicycle each by the Philippine Olympic Committee as...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
PBA keen on bringing hope
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Coaches expressed belief a sooner-than-expected return to action by the PBA if safely possible can provide a positive effect...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Congress ratifies academy of sports measure
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives has ratified the measure creating a National Academy of Sports aimed at enhancing the athletic...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with