Allan Caidic and Abet Guidaben
PBA greats Caidic, Guidaben thankful for rare chance to play under Grand Slam coaches
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 11:42am

MANILA, Philippines — To be a champion is difficult. But to be coached by some of Philippine basketball’s best minds is in many ways a great honor. 

During the Filoil Flying V Sports and BlackWater Elite "In the Spotlight" webinar last Wednesday, May 20, PBA great Allan Caidic bared that he and fellow hoops star Abet Guidaben are the only two players in league history to have played for all Grand Slam coaches.

The PBA Grand Slam coaches include Baby Dalupan, who first engineered the trick with Crispa in 1976. He was followed by Tommy Manotoc, who duplicated Dalupan’s feat in 1983 with Crispa. Norman Black guided the San Miguel Beermen to the trifecta in 1989, while Tim Cone separated himself from all three by achieving the feat with two squads — Alaska in 1996 and with San Mig Coffee in 2014. 

Caidic, known as “The Triggerman”, played for Dalupan with his first PBA ballclub in Great Taste/Presto Tivoli. In his final year for the Gotao franchise, Allan played for Tommy Manotoc. He suited up for Noman Black with San Miguel Beermen in 1993. And he played under Cone for the 1998 Philippine Centennial Team.

Guidaben was one of the PBA’s best centers and the 6’5” cager from Camiguin played for two actual Grand Slam teams — with Dalupan’s 1983 squad and Manotoc’s 1983 champions. He suited up for Black during the latter’s rookie year as San Miguel Beer coach in 1987. Then toward the end of his storied career, he suited up for Cone’s Alaska squad in 1989.

By the time Guidaben wrapped up his 20-year PBA career, he had won 16 championships. Caidic finished with five PBA crowns. 

Both players are among the PBA’s 40 Greatest Players. 

Summed up Caidic of the opportunity to have suited up for coaching royalty: “I am so blessed!"

