Magnolia's Jio Jalalon
FILE
Magnolia's Jalalon keeping fit and ready during PBA stoppage
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 9:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the season stoppage of the PBA, Jio Jalalon of the Magnolia Hotshots has not slacked off in keeping his body in shape.

More than two months since the PBA suspended play, Jalalon is making sure to take care of his body at home while being resourceful with his activities.

During the PBA's new web show called "Kamustahan" on Wednesday night, Jalalon preached discipline in keeping himself conditioned amid the long hiatus.

"Pag gusto mo talaga na condition parin yung katawan mo, eh di syempre, iwas ka dun sa magpapalaki sa iyo (Of course, if you want to maintain the condition of your body, you'll avoid things that will make you bigger)," he said.

The point guard also ensures exercise will always be a part of his routine, even with the lack of equipment he has access to at home.

"Araw-araw parin yung gym, exercise, kahit konting gamit lang kailangan (Every day I work out, exercise, even if there is limited equipment)," he said.

"Kahit mga bote, bote [ginagamit] di ba? Magagawan ng paraan para may magagawa ka (Even if you have to use bottles [for exercise], right? You can do something for you to be active)," he added.

"PBA Kamustahan" is a web show where league stars engage in conversation about basketball and their lives during the pandemic.

The show airs every Sunday and Wednesday on the PBA's social media platforms.

