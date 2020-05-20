UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino
National athletes to be issued bicycles for transportation under 'new normal'
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2020 - 5:59pm

MANILA, Philippines – Members of the national team under the Olympic program will be given a bicycle each by the Philippine Olympic Committee as the country veers toward the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the new normal which mandates we find new ways to go about our daily business, national athletes who do not have a personal mode of transportation will surely benefit from this,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino Wednesday.

“Bicycling is not only a healthy way to get from one point to another, it also promotes social distancing, not to mention a means to avoid traffic,” he added.

Tolentino, who also heads PhilCycling, said he would seek approval of the POC board for the 100 bike units he is planning to purchase.

Athletes eligible for a bike, however, will need to apply because it will be first-come, first-served basis.

“We need to be innovative so the POC is looking for ways to allow our athletes to stay fit and ready for competition once the situation allows it,” said Tolentino. “Obviously, bicycling, whether to commute to and from their training venues or even for leisure, is a good way for our national athletes to keep in good physical condition.”

The country is already veering toward using the two-wheel vehicle is a major mode of transportation after the country’s top stakeholders like Air21, LBC Ronda Pilipinas, Go for Gold, 7Eleven and Navy-Standard Insurance have banded together to promote bikes.

Interestingly, Tolentino’s brother, Senator Francis, recently urged the Department of Transportation to allow bikes to travel on bigger roads and highways.

POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tim Cone, Jeff Cariaso to weigh in on Kai, Jalen in NBA G League
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Both mentors will talk about the youngsters' path to the NBA in Episode Six of NBA Philippines' "Republika Huddle" on Saturday,...
Sports
fbfb
Michael Jordan's Bulls teammate slams NBA legend over 'Last Dance' claim
5 hours ago
Former Chicago Bulls player Horace Grant lashed out at Michael Jordan, accusing the NBA legend of providing a skewed version...
Sports
fbfb
Past meets present: LeBron James’ first encounter with Michael Jordan
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
A 16-year-old James, who was only in his sophomore year in high school at that time, met Jordan in Chicago during a pick-up...
Sports
fbfb
'The Last Dance' Chronicles: Utah's 'Last Chance'
By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
What was lost to history and can only be gleaned backwards is that certain NBA Finals was Utah’s "Last Chance".
Sports
fbfb
'The Last Dance' makes LeBron James eager for NBA return
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
ESPN's 10-part docuseries "The Last Dance" provided a wave of nostalgia and much-needed sports content for fans amid the novel...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Forest Hills, Southwoods rapid tests: Negative
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
In line with the government’s healthy and safety protocols, Forest Hills Golf and Country Club has wrapped up its rapid...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Petecio plunges into light training in Baguio
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
With the City of Pines now under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), more lenient health measures have been permitted that...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Rising strawweight Adiwang eyes ONE world title
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
A product of famed Baguio-based stable Team Lakay, Adiwang rose through the ranks after winning a six-figure contract with...
Sports
fbfb
8 hours ago
Winners and losers from 'The Last Dance'
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
So the 10-episode event of 2020 has come to pass. The final two episodes of "The Last Dance" have been aired of this remarkable...
Sports
fbfb
9 hours ago
UP Maroons host home workouts amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Called "Train Like A Maroon", the UAAP Season 82 second runners-up encouraged their fans to keep active at home.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with