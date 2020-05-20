National athletes to be issued bicycles for transportation under 'new normal'

MANILA, Philippines – Members of the national team under the Olympic program will be given a bicycle each by the Philippine Olympic Committee as the country veers toward the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the new normal which mandates we find new ways to go about our daily business, national athletes who do not have a personal mode of transportation will surely benefit from this,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino Wednesday.

“Bicycling is not only a healthy way to get from one point to another, it also promotes social distancing, not to mention a means to avoid traffic,” he added.

Tolentino, who also heads PhilCycling, said he would seek approval of the POC board for the 100 bike units he is planning to purchase.

Athletes eligible for a bike, however, will need to apply because it will be first-come, first-served basis.

“We need to be innovative so the POC is looking for ways to allow our athletes to stay fit and ready for competition once the situation allows it,” said Tolentino. “Obviously, bicycling, whether to commute to and from their training venues or even for leisure, is a good way for our national athletes to keep in good physical condition.”

The country is already veering toward using the two-wheel vehicle is a major mode of transportation after the country’s top stakeholders like Air21, LBC Ronda Pilipinas, Go for Gold, 7Eleven and Navy-Standard Insurance have banded together to promote bikes.

Interestingly, Tolentino’s brother, Senator Francis, recently urged the Department of Transportation to allow bikes to travel on bigger roads and highways.