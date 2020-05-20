UAAP
Petecio plunges into light training in Baguio
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2020 - 4:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City is yet to be back to normal but Olympic hopeful Nesthy Petecio nonetheless has started her light training to regain condition and rhythm after limited movement in the past two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the City of Pines now under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), more lenient health measures have been permitted that led to the world champion’s resumption of some of her workouts and training routines.

“So far, we can go outside already. So while there still may be restrictions, it’s a good sign at least. I’ve been training outside once a day since the GCQ,” the 28-year-old fighter on Wednesday told The STAR.

Since the implementation of strict Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) last March in Luzon including the Summer Capital, Petecio has been limited to personal workouts inside her boarding house at the Teachers’ Camp.

Now, the Davao native can already jog and run apart from her daily four-round punch mitts workout. She also added rubber exercise to get her shoulder and arm strength back.

With gyms and sports facilities remaining banned even in areas under GCQ though, Petecio can only do so much until she can return to intensified training including sparring, heavy bag and speed workouts once the situation shifts to “new normal”.

“We’re just waiting for orders from our bosses and coaches when to get back to real training. Our conditioning and training may be important but our safety still remains as the top priority,” added the 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist.

Petecio’s desire to buckle down to real work is expected to be at an all-time high when sports-related activities receive a green light after a tough quarterfinal exit in the Asia and Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualification last March.

She was supposed to go for a golden Olympic ticket once again in the Global Boxing Qualifiers set this month in France before all qualification events, including the Summer Games proper, have been moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis. 

