'The Last Dance' makes LeBron James eager for NBA return

MANILA, Philippines — ESPN's 10-part docuseries "The Last Dance" provided a wave of nostalgia and much-needed sports content for fans amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Turns out, it was the same for athletes like Los Angeles Lakers staar LeBron James too.

Speaking on the Uninterrupted podcast, James described his experience of wanting to play basketball while watching Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

"Watching this doc, I mean, I'm sitting there watching my daughter run across the room and she comes close to me and I give her a little going right hard, slap her on the butt, let her fly by and I leave it there," James said, re-enacting Jordan's game-winner against the Utah Jazz in Game Six of the 1998 NBA Finals.

"It's just a moment, that moment and those times that I grew up on is something that I will never forget," he said.

With the NBA on hiatus for more than two months now due to the health crisis, the three-time NBA champion is left longing to get back on the hardcourt.

"Watching 'The Last Dance', you're like I'll play anywhere," James said in jest.

"We can go outside in my driveway and we can start a game right now, we can have shirts and skins let's go. Take it back to the block like we used to do it when we were growing up," he added.

The NBA, through Adam Silver and the NBA Players' Association, have already discussed possible scenarios in resuming the season.

This will include playing closed-door games in one or two venues with players, coaches and staff isolated until the season is over.

However, there are no clear signs yet that a return to play on the hardcourt is imminent.