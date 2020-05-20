UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
AFP
'The Last Dance' makes LeBron James eager for NBA return
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2020 - 2:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — ESPN's 10-part docuseries "The Last Dance" provided a wave of nostalgia and much-needed sports content for fans amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Turns out, it was the same for athletes like Los Angeles Lakers staar LeBron James too.

Speaking on the Uninterrupted podcast, James described his experience of wanting to play basketball while watching Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

"Watching this doc, I mean, I'm sitting there watching my daughter run across the room and she comes close to me and I give her a little going right hard, slap her on the butt, let her fly by and I leave it there," James said, re-enacting Jordan's game-winner against the Utah Jazz in Game Six of the 1998 NBA Finals.

"It's just a moment, that moment and those times that I grew up on is something that I will never forget," he said.

With the NBA on hiatus for more than two months now due to the health crisis, the three-time NBA champion is left longing to get back on the hardcourt.

"Watching 'The Last Dance', you're like I'll play anywhere," James said in jest.

"We can go outside in my driveway and we can start a game right now, we can have shirts and skins let's go. Take it back to the block like we used to do it when we were growing up," he added.

The NBA, through Adam Silver and the NBA Players' Association, have already discussed possible scenarios in resuming the season.

This will include playing closed-door games in one or two venues with players, coaches and staff isolated until the season is over.

However, there are no clear signs yet that a return to play on the hardcourt is imminent.

BASKETBALL LEBRON JAMES MICHAEL JORDAN NBA THE LAST DANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tim Cone, Jeff Cariaso to weigh in on Kai, Jalen in NBA G League
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Both mentors will talk about the youngsters' path to the NBA in Episode Six of NBA Philippines' "Republika Huddle" on Saturday,...
Sports
fbfb
Michael Jordan's Bulls teammate slams NBA legend over 'Last Dance' claim
2 hours ago
Former Chicago Bulls player Horace Grant lashed out at Michael Jordan, accusing the NBA legend of providing a skewed version...
Sports
fbfb
Past meets present: LeBron James’ first encounter with Michael Jordan
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
A 16-year-old James, who was only in his sophomore year in high school at that time, met Jordan in Chicago during a pick-up...
Sports
fbfb
'The Last Dance' Chronicles: Utah's 'Last Chance'
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
What was lost to history and can only be gleaned backwards is that certain NBA Finals was Utah’s "Last Chance".
Sports
fbfb
MJ’s five greatest games
By Joaquin Henson | May 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Now that ESPN’s widely-acclaimed docu series “The Last Dance” has been aired in full all over the world, let’s review Michael Jordan’s five greatest games in the NBA.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Rising strawweight Adiwang eyes ONE world title
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
A product of famed Baguio-based stable Team Lakay, Adiwang rose through the ranks after winning a six-figure contract with...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Winners and losers from 'The Last Dance'
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
So the 10-episode event of 2020 has come to pass. The final two episodes of "The Last Dance" have been aired of this remarkable...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
UP Maroons host home workouts amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Called "Train Like A Maroon", the UAAP Season 82 second runners-up encouraged their fans to keep active at home.
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
PBA to resume office operations
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
In the hope and anticipation of better days, the PBA is looking to resume regular office operations by late May or early June...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Magramo’s title bid reset to July
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Giemel Magramo’s extended wait to battle unbeaten Japanese southpaw Junto Nakatani for the vacant WBO flyweight title...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with