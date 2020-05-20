UAAP
LeBron James reminisced his first meeting with Michael Jordan on the Uninterrupted podcast
AFP/Netflix
Past meets present: LeBron James’ first encounter with Michael Jordan
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2020 - 11:26am

MANILA, Philippines – Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan have always been the top two players in the heated "Greatest Of All Time" debate.

But did you know that James was practically fawning over the six-time NBA champion during his early years and saw him as his inspiration in basketball?

Talking on his Uninterrupted podcast, James reminisced his first meeting with Jordan following the end of ESPN's 10-part documentary "The Last Dance".

"There's two thins, two people I've met in my life that's changed my life... [that's] my wife that I've been with since 2002 and when I met Michael Jordan in 2001," James said.

A 16-year-old James, who was only in his sophomore year in high school at that time, met Jordan in Chicago during a pick-up game with some of his friends.

The three-time NBA champion was at a loss for words the first time he laid eyes on his idol.

"When I met Michael Jordan for the first time, I literally couldn't believe it was him... The dude looked like Jesus Christ to me," James said.

He recalled seeing Charles Oakley in the gym with Jordan. James had been used to seeing Oakley in Cleveland.

But when he realized Jordan's presence, James couldn't hold in his excitement.

"Oak moved and when he moved, Mike is sitting on the bench press and I was like ‘Oh my [expletive] God’," James said.

"I didn't think it was real man, you don't understand. I didn't think Michael Jordan was real. I only thought he lived in the TV, either in games, or commercials... When I saw him I was like, if the man above would've took me that day, I would've lived a hell of a life" he added.

Fast-forward about two decades later, James is among those considered as the greatest player in the NBA since Jordan.

While most fans may pit them against each other, James would never deny the admiration that he had for the five-time MVP.    

