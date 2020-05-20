Tim Cone, Jeff Cariaso to weigh in on Kai, Jalen in NBA G League

MANILA, Philippines — PBA coaches Tim Cone and Jeffrey Cariaso will share their thoughts on Kai Sotto and Fil-Am Jalen Green's decision to sign with the NBA G League.

Both mentors will talk about the youngsters' path to the NBA in Episode Six of NBA Philippines' "Republika Huddle" on Saturday, May 23, at 9 p.m.

"Republika Huddle" is an online show streamed on NBA Philippines' social media platforms to discuss basketball and the Chicago Bulls documentary "The Last Dance".

Opting out of the traditional path of going to college, Sotto and Green will be part of a new G League team that will focus on developing their skills as a player.

Both prospects were not short on offers from NCAA Division I schools before deciding to go to the G League.

Sotto made rounds with different D-1 schools like Auburn University and Georgia Tech in the United States before announcing his signing.

Meanwhile, Green was listed as the top prospect coming out of high school.

Armed with years of experience in player development, Cone and Cariaso will surely offer fitting commentary on the teens' decision.