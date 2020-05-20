UP Maroons host home workouts amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — The UP men's basketball team are keeping themselves busy during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by hosting home workouts.

Called "Train Like A Maroon", the UAAP Season 82 second runners-up encouraged their fans to keep active at home.

The team hosted the first live workout last Monday, May 18, and will be done on a weekly basis.

Among those who joined the first session were Coach Bo Perasol, David Murrel, James Spencer, Joe Gomez de Liano and skipper Noah Webb.

"You get to experience first hand how we prepare our bodies for our games throughout the whole year," Webb said of the series.

In their first workout, the UP Maroons garanered more than 6,000 viewers in their live workout on Facebook.

The UP squad is only one among a number of athletes sharing their workout regimens while the pandemic keeps them at home.