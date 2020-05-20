UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
UP Maroon's Noah Webb and the rest of his teammates are hosting a series of home workouts amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Courtesy of UP MBT
UP Maroons host home workouts amid pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2020 - 9:23am

MANILA, Philippines — The UP men's basketball team are keeping themselves busy during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by hosting home workouts.

Called "Train Like A Maroon", the UAAP Season 82 second runners-up encouraged their fans to keep active at home.

The team hosted the first live workout last Monday, May 18, and will be done on a weekly basis.

Among those who joined the first session were Coach Bo Perasol, David Murrel, James Spencer, Joe Gomez de Liano and skipper Noah Webb.

"You get to experience first hand how we prepare our bodies for our games throughout the whole year," Webb said of the series.

In their first workout, the UP Maroons garanered more than 6,000 viewers in their live workout on Facebook.

The UP squad is only one among a number of athletes sharing their workout regimens while the pandemic keeps them at home.

BASKETBALL UAAP UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MJ’s five greatest games
By Joaquin Henson | May 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Now that ESPN’s widely-acclaimed docu series “The Last Dance” has been aired in full all over the world, let’s review Michael Jordan’s five greatest games in the NBA.
Sports
fbfb
How the Bulls' 90s dominance reshaped the NBA's Western Conference and the league forever
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
During their 1990s heyday, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls took down one top contender after another.
Sports
fbfb
'The Last Dance' Chronicles: The Bulls-Pacers rivalry
By Rick Olivares | 16 hours ago
The Indiana series was one of the most difficult the Chicago Bulls had to play during their dynasty in the 1990s.
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala keen on pro career amid COVID-19 crisis
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Nothing, not even the COVID-19 pandemic, could stop teen tennis sensation Alex Eala from pursuing her goal.
Sports
fbfb
Mental toughness in shooting
By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
PBA legend Allan Caidic is optimistic that sooner than later, the Philippines will roll out a new generation of pure shooters...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 minutes ago
Tim Cone, Jeff Cariaso to weigh in on Kai, Jalen in NBA G League
By Luisa Morales | 2 minutes ago
Both mentors will talk about the youngsters' path to the NBA in Episode Six of NBA Philippines' "Republika Huddle" on Saturday,...
Sports
fbfb
34 minutes ago
UP Maroons host home workouts amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 34 minutes ago
Called "Train Like A Maroon", the UAAP Season 82 second runners-up encouraged their fans to keep active at home.
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Cycling standout Ronald Oranza backs widespread use of bicycles under 'new normal'
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Multi-titled rider Ronald Oranza threw his full support to advocacies promoting for cycling culture amid the public transport...
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
Lakers' LeBron eager to get back to basketball
22 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he's eager for the NBA season to resume, as long as the health of players and...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Valdez: Unity should be top to bottom
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Superstar Alyssa Valdez said unity between the country’s top volleyball leagues, the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL)...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with