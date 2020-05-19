Cycling standout Ronald Oranza backs widespread use of bicycles under 'new normal'

MANILA, Philippines – Multi-titled rider Ronald Oranza threw his full support to advocacies promoting for cycling culture amid the public transport restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A two-time Ronda Pilipinas champion, Oranza welcomed the clamor in encouraging the public to utilize bike as a main vehicle under the “new normal”, which would help both the health and sporting industry.

“It will be good for our society. Riding a bicycle, especially for nearer destinations, would be a good practice from here on,” the Villasis, Pangasinan native told The STAR.

While the government has already relaxed some protocols both under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine and General Community Quarantine, most of the mass transportations remain closed.

Non-contact sports like golf, tennis and cycling that can exercise physical distancing meanwhile have been given green light to slowly come back to life, giving Oranza a glimmer of hope to return to cycling action soon.

Coming off historic domination of this year’s Ronda race last March, Oranza and the rest of the decorated Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance squad was supposed to gun for a golden double in the now-postponed Le Tour De Filipinas.

But that can wait for now as the 27-year-old Oranza is just happy for cycling to be recognized as a culture and way of life, not just a mere hobby or sport.

“As a rider, cycling has been our life. If everything goes back to normal, it will be good for us cyclists. But this pandemic has taught us a lot and I think, the public will appreciate and be inspired by cycling more,” added Oranza as bikes could be seen as “kings of the road” anew in the post-COVID19 era.

Several groups led by Le Tour have started the advocacy for the two-wheeled vehicles in anticipation of the “new normal” to ensure physical distancing while a coronavirus vaccine is yet to be developed.

Full adaptation of cycling culture, which have been widely embraced in other countries like Japan and Netherlands, may take a while pending infrastructures such as bike lanes throughout the bustling Metro Manila roads.