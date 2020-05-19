Alex Eala keen on pro career amid COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines – Nothing, not even the COVID-19 pandemic, could stop teen tennis sensation Alex Eala from pursuing her goal.

“I still want to become a pro,” said the 14-year-old Eala, who was stranded at the Nadal Tennis Academy in Mallorca, Spain when the global health malady forced cities into lockdowns.

Eala said even if they are quarantined for months now, training continued for everyone, including herself.

“It’s a pretty big place and ever since COVID-19 shut down places, they gave us a lot of rules like social distancing,” said Eala. “But we are allowed and we still get the same practice.”

Even though Eala has zoomed to No. 4 in the world junior rankings, she decided to turn pro and won her very first match in that level at the expense of Venezuelan Nadia Echeverria in Monastir, Tunisia.

She was supposed to play in the second tournament there but was sent home by her academy due to the threat of virus.

But Filipino fans may have seen the last of Eala in the juniors ranks as she is determined to try her luck in the pro circuit.

“The plan was really big this year because I was supposed to join 12 tournaments. But obviously, it was put on hold and I haven’t really planned out the whole year yet,” said Eala.

“But the focus right now is playing in the pros,” she added.