East Asia Super League eyes September opening for 'Terrific 12' tiff

MANILA, Philippines – The East Asia Super League, which included PBA teams in the past two years, could still push through with its Terrific 12 tournament this year barring any major setback amid the still unresolved COVID-19 pandemic.

Featuring top teams from different leagues in East Asia, the EASL sets its opening in September in Macau, according to CEO Matt Beyer in a “Basketball after COVID-19” online talk by Hoop Coaches International and Blackwater over the weekend.

Beyer said that he’s working closely with officials in Macau, where the COVID-19 pandemic has already been contained without a new case since last month. Only one from its 45 confirmed cases has not recovered.

However, nothing is cast in stone yet as EASL would still depend on the resumption of Asian leagues currently on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Korean Basketball League and Japanese B. League had already scrapped its seasons while the PBA will decide on the season’s fate by August.

The CBA suspended operations earlier this year but could return this July while the Taiwan’s Super Basketball League came back to life last month to finish its season.

Should these leagues return to action in the next few months, the EASL is tipped to gather Asia's cream of the crop anew for a mighty clash won by Lance Stephenson-led Liaoning Flying Leopards last year.

San Miguel Beer settled for fourth place last tournament with Blackwater and Talk ‘N Text also representing the PBA.

NLEX and Blackwater were the first PBA teams to join the EASL in 2018.