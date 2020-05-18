Alyssa Valdez: Volleyball unity starts from top to bottom

MANILA, Philippines – There have been many talks about unifying rival leagues Premier Volleyball League and Philippine Superliga. But for Alyssa Valdez, the face of the sport in the country, real unity comes from top to bottom.

“I’m very supportive of the volleyball community unity itself especially in the formation of the national team,” said Valdez during a recent interview by Noli Eala in his radio show Power and Play.

Valdez, who currently plays for Creamline in the PVL, may be hinting at equal representation of the national team from all stakeholder leagues.

Valdez has been a staple of the national team for years now and one time been its team captain and the country’s flag-bearer in the past Southeast Asian Games.

While the men’s team finally ended a medal drought by the country in the sport by snaring a silver medal in the last Southeast Asian Games, the women’s squad has yet to deliver its first medal since snatching a bronze in Chang Mai, Thailand 23 years ago.

And unifying Philippine volleyball in all levels might be a start to help end the alarming drought.

“It has to start from the foundation, from the leagues, players. Whatever the decision, if it is for the benefit of the entire volleyball community, I’m fine with that,” said Valdez.

Valdez, however, did not comment on the validity of a possible PVL-PSL unity.