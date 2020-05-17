DILG: Go for golf under GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — As frustration and confusion mount over the latest IATF guideline declaring golf courses can only open in areas placed under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the Department of Interior and Local Government on Sunday clarified the issue and said those under GCQ may continue to operate.

The Orchard Golf and Country Club was among the first to reopen over the weekend in Dasmariñas, Cavite while many more clubs located in areas under phased transition from enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to GCQ are set to resume operations this week but held back their plans in deference to the new government directive.

In the Omnibus Guidelines dated May 15, golf will only be allowed if an area has been declared MGCQ.

But since the IATF will only name the areas to be placed under MGCQ in their next meeting before the end of third lockdown extension on May 31, the DILG said: “the golf clubs under GCQ may continue to operate. The IATF will amend the guidelines accordingly.”

That should guarantee the continued operation of Orchard with Eagle Ridge, the country’s biggest golf complex with four courses, set to reopen Monday after a cleanup and dry run in the past two days.

“There’s a confusion because of misinterpretation (of the guidelines),” said Eagle Ridge golf manager Boy Blue Ocampo. “But we’ll open tomorrow.”

Elsewhere, the Negros Golf and Country Club and the Bacolod Golf Club along with the Iloilo Golf and Country and Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club will also reopen Monday.

The Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club was also set to resume operations over the weekend but deferred it to Wednesday (May 20) due to Typhoon Ambo. The Summit Point GCC, also in Lipa City, Batangas, is also expected to resume operations this weekend.

Meanwhile, Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas said it is still working on safety procedures and is still waiting for further development before it could announce its resumption.

Meanwhile, the IATF will also have to deal with the jungolfers and senior players left out from the 21 to 59 years old bracket that are allowed to play as protest mounts, particularly from the golfing elders, over age discrimination.

But in limiting the age class of those who can play, the IATF was only protecting those 60-and-above players since they belong to the vulnerable segment, especially those with high-risk health conditions, in the government’s fight against the spread of the virus.

In Korea, Park Hyun Kyung closed out with a second straight 67 and edged erstwhile leaders Bae Seon Woo and Lim Hee Jeong by one to capture the KLPGA Championship crown in the first world major tournament following the COVID-19 hiatus.

Park birdied three of the first eight holes then bounced back from a bogey mishap on No. 9 with three straight birdies from No. 11, then watched her rivals fumble at the finish to rally from three down and snatch the crown on a 17-under 271 total.

Bae, who led in the first two days with 67-65 but slipped with a 72 in the third round, tried to fight back with five birdies, including two in the last three holes, against a bogey but ran out of holes in her comeback bid. She ended up with a 68 for a 272 in a tie with Lim, who took charge in the third day with a 64 but struggled with three birdies against two bogeys in the final 18 holes. She wound up with a 71 in the no-gallery tournament as per WHO guidelines on safety protocols.