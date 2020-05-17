UAAP
Kai Sotto to remain part of Gilas core
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2020 - 3:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Expect Kai Sotto to continue donning national colors amid his commitment with the NBA G-League from here on.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Al Panlilio assured this as the 7-foot-2 prodigy bids to become the first-ever Filipino homegrown player in the NBA.

“Kai will be a huge part of the future of Philippine basketball so his success will be the entire country’s too,” said Panlilio on the Gilas future expected to banner the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Sotto had a double celebration in his 18th birthday last week after also signing a lucrative million peso deal with the G-League set to introduce a breakthrough pathway program to the NBA.

He was the first international prospect to take the said route, teaming up with highschool prospects Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix in the new G-League team for the 2020-2021 season.

As he blazes a breakthrough NBA trail for the Philippines and its throng of fans longing for the first local cager, SBP also vowed its full-support from all fronts for the rising international star.

“The SBP is one with all Filipino basketball fans in expressing our all-out support for Kai as he takes the next big step in his career,” added Panlilio.

“We had a frontrow seat in seeing Kai grow through our Gilas Pilipinas youth program and we’re hopeful that his development will continue to further in the NBA G-League not just as a basketball player but as a young man as well.”

Gilas youth team head coach Sandy Arespacochaga echoed Panlilio’s assurance, citing Sotto’s consistency in his commitment eversince with the national team that he anchored to greater heights in the past international tournaments.

“Kai has been consistent in his commitment for Gilas. He remains part of our main core. He’s our future,” Arespacochaga told The STAR.

Last year, Sotto even took a trip back home amidst his training with the prep program The Skills Factory in Atlanta, Georgia to join the Gilas youth in the FIBA U19 World Cup held in Heraklion, Greece.

With Sotto at helm, the Philippine youth team had its golden era in the past couple of years after consistent podium finishes in FIBA Asia and World Cup appearances. 

