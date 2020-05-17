More jerseys auctioned in Jia Morado fundraiser

MANILA, Philippines — More athletes are joining national team setter Jia Morado's fundraiser for families of daily wage workers amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Every Little Thing Counts, Morado and her partner Miguel de Guzman's fundraising effort, has already produced more than Php1 million worth of medical supplies for different beneficiary hospitals.

We’d like to thank all the athletes who’ve graciously donated their jerseys for #ELTCParaSaBayan ????



Our final batch of Phase 2 jerseys are now up for auction in our page! Last bid accepted on May 20, 12nn!



Visit https://t.co/LyQT5t2z9H for more details ???????? pic.twitter.com/l6Xhwdh3Qi — Julia Morado (@juliacmorado) May 17, 2020

Among those athletes who gave their jersey up for auction are Kiefer Ravena, Alyssa Valdez and Majoy Baron.

Philippine men's national team hitter Rex Intal and Ateneo Blue Eagles SJ Belangel also joined the auction.

Kathy Bersola, Maika Ortiz, Charo Soriano, Ponggay Gaston, Rhea Dimaculangan, Manuel Sumanguid, Princess Gaiser, Jessey de Leon, Alex Cabanos and Grethcel Soltones round up the current batch of jerseys to be sent for bidding.

As of May 16, Morado and de Guzman already raised more than Php 380,000 in the second phase of their Every Little Thing Counts project.