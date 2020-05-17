UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (C) celebrates with his teammates their victory 4:0 after the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 on May 16, 2020 in Dortmund, western Germany as the season resumed following a two-month absence due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
MARTIN MEISSNER / POOL / AFP
Major football league returns to play under 'new normal'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2020 - 12:07pm

MANILA, Philippines – Germany's Bundesliga is the first of Europe's major football leagues to return to play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The season reopened on Saturday with five closed-door games across the league after two months of stoppage due to the health crisis.

But as expected, the atmosphere was anything but ordinary — with the usual sights at a football game absent as the pandemic goes on.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Football’s just the same, but it’s also different.

A post shared by Bleacher Report Football (@brfootball) on

Perhaps the biggest change was the empty stadiums that were usually filled to the brim with supporters.

Borussia Dortmund hammered local rivals Schalke in an empty Signal Iduna Park, 4-0, in the first Revierderby of the decade.

Even goal celebrations became starkly different with striker Erling Braut Haaland making sure he and his teammates practiced social distancing after he found the back of the net in the 29th minute of the match.

Changes were also apparent on the sidelines, with substitutes on the bench seating one-seat apart to obey distancing rules set by the league.

Athletes and all others present off the pitch were also wearing face masks to ensure everybody's safety.

However, not all players observed the new rules set by health officials.

Belgian footballer Dedryck Boyata planted a kiss on Hertha Berlin teammate Marko Grujic during their match against Hoffenheim.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg players fist-bumped to celebrate Renato Steffen's goal against Augsburg, which may have broken hygiene rules laid down by the German Football League.

As major sports struggle to make a comeback after the season stoppage caused by the pandemic, fans and athletes alike will need to get used to situations like these for the foreseeable future.

With leagues like the NBA having talks about resuming the season, a lot of sporting events may look similar to these Bundesliga matches until the coronavirus crisis blows over — With reports from Agence France Presse

COVID-19 FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Maroon serves community as SK chair amid pandedmic
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Serving as the SK chairman, Mantilla and the rest of his council have been providing a helping hand to youth and senior citizens...
Sports
fbfb
TSF coach believes Kai Sotto can make it to NBA: 'It’s just a matter of when'
By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
For the past one-and-half year, Johnson saw up close how Sotto steadily progressed in his development under his watch in the...
Sports
fbfb
Sotto, Green to be handled by top NBA agent Aaron Goodwin
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Current clients of the NBA agent include the Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio ...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan memorabilia soars in value amid 'Last Dance' nostalgia
2 hours ago
The immense global success of the documentary "The Last Dance" amid the coronavirus lockdown has boosted sales of collectibles...
Sports
fbfb
Mark Sangiao pleased with son following MMA footsteps
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Filipino martial arts legend Mark Sangiao is passing on his skills to the next generation with his son Jhanlo following in...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
COVID testing a must in PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The PBA is eyeing COVID-19 testing for players, coaches and staff and league personnel as part of its safety protocols once...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
China rules nation cup
By Edgar De Castro | 13 hours ago
The FIDE Steinitz Memorial was another strong online tournament in the year’s second quarter.
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Asian hoops coming back
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
East Asia Super League CEO Matt Beyer said the other day basketball in the Asian region is slowly getting back on its feet...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
67 players tee off as Orchard reopens
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
Kept off the fairways for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, 67 players teed off at the Orchard Golf and Country...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Djokovic confident of breaking record
13 hours ago
Novak Djokovic said he is confident he will end his career as the greatest Grand Slam title winner of all time and break the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with