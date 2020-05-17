Major football league returns to play under 'new normal'

MANILA, Philippines – Germany's Bundesliga is the first of Europe's major football leagues to return to play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The season reopened on Saturday with five closed-door games across the league after two months of stoppage due to the health crisis.

But as expected, the atmosphere was anything but ordinary — with the usual sights at a football game absent as the pandemic goes on.

Perhaps the biggest change was the empty stadiums that were usually filled to the brim with supporters.

Borussia Dortmund hammered local rivals Schalke in an empty Signal Iduna Park, 4-0, in the first Revierderby of the decade.

Even goal celebrations became starkly different with striker Erling Braut Haaland making sure he and his teammates practiced social distancing after he found the back of the net in the 29th minute of the match.

Changes were also apparent on the sidelines, with substitutes on the bench seating one-seat apart to obey distancing rules set by the league.

Athletes and all others present off the pitch were also wearing face masks to ensure everybody's safety.

However, not all players observed the new rules set by health officials.

Belgian footballer Dedryck Boyata planted a kiss on Hertha Berlin teammate Marko Grujic during their match against Hoffenheim.

Dedryck Boyata caught KISSING team-mate as he flouts Bundesliga's social distancing ruleshttps://t.co/M0JQ8FqqAf pic.twitter.com/zxtyRfZqra — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) May 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg players fist-bumped to celebrate Renato Steffen's goal against Augsburg, which may have broken hygiene rules laid down by the German Football League.

As major sports struggle to make a comeback after the season stoppage caused by the pandemic, fans and athletes alike will need to get used to situations like these for the foreseeable future.

With leagues like the NBA having talks about resuming the season, a lot of sporting events may look similar to these Bundesliga matches until the coronavirus crisis blows over — With reports from Agence France Presse