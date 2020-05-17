Ex-Maroon serves community as SK chair amid pandedmic

MANILA, Philippines — Former UP Fighting Maroon Jaybie Mantilla is proving Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) stereotypes wrong amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Serving as the SK chairman, Mantilla and the rest of his council have been providing a helping hand to youth and senior citizens in Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

Their efforts have already resulted in donations of face masks, hygiene kits and vitamins to their constituents to help battle the health crisis.

The 24-year-old, who also suited up for Cebu-Casino Ethyl Alcohol in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball league, hopes his efforts change the perceived shallowness of SK.

"May mga issue na talaga dati pa na huwag daw akong iboto kasi puro paliga yan (There were issues even before that they shouldn't vote for me because all I'll do is organize tournaments)," Mantilla said.

"But all I need to do is do my part at doon makikita ng mga tao na mali sila (But all I need to do is do my part and the people will see they were wrong about me)," he added.

The former CESAFI MVP also made sacrifices financially to help his council's efforts, donating his half month salary from his MPBL squad to the council's budget.

But Mantilla's service does not come without sacrifice, with the former Maroon opting to stay at the barangay hall instead of going home to his family in order to keep them safe.

The 5'7" playmaker doesn't mind the sacrifices, however, with his focus on providing for his constituents.

"Masarap sa pakiramdam magserve sa barangay kahit may halong kaba (It is good to serve in the barangay even if it comes with anxieties)," he said.