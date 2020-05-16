Chooks-to-Go reaffirms support for NBA G League-bound Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Support from all fronts continues to rain on 7-foot-2 wunderkind Kai Sotto as he begins to blaze an NBA trail for the entire Philippines and its throng of basketball fans.

After locking up a million-peso deal with the NBA G-League, the 18-year-old prodigy can also count from the unwavering backing at home through Chooks-to-Go headed by Ronald Mascarin?as – who is among the first sports patron to believe in him and his NBA ultimate dream.

Three years ago, the 3x3 basketball advocate Mascarin?as went all-in to supporting the local and overseas training of then only 15-year-old wonder kid until last year when he decided to leave the country and bring his act to the US for good.

Nothing’s changed in terms of the support even now as Sotto has catapulted his NBA dream nearer and nearer to reality after being the first international signee of the G-League’s pro pathway program.

"At such a young age, Kai already knew that he had a responsibility to his family and his country. It was his determination to carry the nation's dream of producing an NBA player that made us decide to support him." said Mascarin?as, who also previously backed the Gilas Pilipinas seniors and the Sotto-lead youth team.

"Maraming Pilipino ang nangangarap na maglaro sa NBA. Hindi iba si Kai. I can only wish that God will continue to bless Kai and his family in this very tough journey. May he continue to be an inspiration to not just Filipinos but all dreamers and aspirants all over the world."

Sotto’s overseas presence just also got bigger and more established as renowned agent Aaron Goodwin has been hired by East West Private as his official NBA representative from here on according to Homer Sayson of Spin.ph.

Goodwin was the previous agent of NBA MVPs LeBron James and Kevin Durant. His agency Goodwin Sports Management currently represents All-Stars Damian Lillard and Demar Derozan.

Apart from the solid moral support of Filipino fans here and around the world, the two-edged financial backing at home and his representatives in U.S is tipped to make Sotto’s NBA dream a reality sooner than later.

Included in the ESPN's Top 100 Class of 2020, the Jr. NBA and BWB Global Camp product will play for the new G-League team starting next season for his bid to become the first Filipino homegrown player in the NBA at least in 2021.