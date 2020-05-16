PSC submits study on resumption of sports under 'new normal'

MANILA, Philippines — Sports will play a crucial role when Filipinos start to embrace the “new normal” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez on Thursday submitted to the Department of Health a study done by the agency’s medical and sports science professionals that emphasized on the importance of physical activity and fitness headed by Dr. Randy Molo.

“We know that sports and physical activities are still very important to strengthen one’s immune system during this health crisis,” said Ramirez.

The study, titled Filipino Fitness and Recreational Sport-reintroduction Tool or Filipino First, dwelled on how sports should be conducted while optimizing athlete and community safety.

Ramirez hopes it will serve as a guide not only to the DOH but also to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) when Filipinos resume their lives under the new normal.

“We are hopeful they will consider the recommendations submitted to provide a guide for our citizenry who are eager to engage on outdoor activities again,” said Ramirez. “In the end, we all need to follow the guidelines set by the IATF and the local government units.”

Earlier this month, Ramirez had mentioned golf, running, hiking, badminton (singles), softball, baseball without tagging, skateboarding, tai chi, kung-fu, taekwondo (singles) and online chess as sports that can be played during this times.