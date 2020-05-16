UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez
Released
PSC submits study on resumption of sports under 'new normal'
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 16, 2020 - 2:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sports will play a crucial role when Filipinos start to embrace the “new normal” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez on Thursday submitted to the Department of Health a study done by the agency’s medical and sports science professionals that emphasized on the importance of physical activity and fitness headed by Dr. Randy Molo.

“We know that sports and physical activities are still very important to strengthen one’s immune system during this health crisis,” said Ramirez.

The study, titled Filipino Fitness and Recreational Sport-reintroduction Tool or Filipino First, dwelled on how sports should be conducted while optimizing athlete and community safety.

Ramirez hopes it will serve as a guide not only to the DOH but also to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) when Filipinos resume their lives under the new normal.

“We are hopeful they will consider the recommendations submitted to provide a guide for our citizenry who are eager to engage on outdoor activities again,” said Ramirez. “In the end, we all need to follow the guidelines set by the IATF and the local government units.”

Earlier this month, Ramirez had mentioned golf, running, hiking, badminton (singles), softball, baseball without tagging, skateboarding, tai chi, kung-fu, taekwondo (singles) and online chess as sports that can be played during this times.

COVID-19 PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto and a world of opportunity
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Kai is now going to the NBA’s G-League with a buzz that he has every chance to make it to the world’s best basketball...
Sports
fbfb
From nanny to fighter: Jomary Torres' unusual MMA journey
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Born to a family of farmers in Zamboanga del Norte, Torres did not have an easy childhood.
Sports
fbfb
Kiefer Ravena, Kobe Paras banner Bo Perasol's All-Ateneo, UP Five
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Bo Perasol, who guided Ateneo to two Final Four finishes in the UAAP and UP to finals and semifinals berths, had expected...
Sports
fbfb
OKC's Paul says players 'want to play bad' despite reservations on return
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Serving as president of the NBA Player Association, Paul told Rachel Nichols on ESPN's The Jump on Friday (Saturday in Manila)...
Sports
fbfb
What’s best for Sotto
By Bill Velasco | May 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Eighteen-year-old Philippine-born Kai Sotto will skip college and instead join the National Basketball Association G-League (formerly the NBA D-League), instead. He’s already been welcomed by league president...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
Sotto, Green to be handled by top NBA agent Aaron Goodwin
By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Current clients of the NBA agent include the Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio ...
Sports
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Kobe Bryant chopper crash pilot had no drugs in system: autopsy
49 minutes ago
Ara Zobayan, 50, was taking the Bryants and six others to a youth tournament when the chopper slammed into the mountains west...
Sports
fbfb
56 minutes ago
Lakers' Howard mourns loss of son's mother
By Luisa Morales | 56 minutes ago
The mother of Howard's six-year-old son, Melissa Rios, passed last March 27 after having an epileptic seizure in her home...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Caidic in search of next Triggermen
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
The PBA legend known for his impeccable shooting touch is developing a curriculum which he hopes to use in producing a new...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Edu earns off-court feat at Toledo U
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas Youth Team big man AJ Edu may have been sidelined by a horrific knee injury but that did not stop him from...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with