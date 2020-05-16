OKC's Paul says players 'want to play bad' despite reservations on return

MANILA, Philippines — Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul said that resuming the 2019-20 season is worth giving a try amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Serving as president of the NBA Player Association, Paul told Rachel Nichols on ESPN's The Jump on Friday (Saturday in Manila) that although difficult, resuming the season is something worth navigating.

"[There are] a lot of hard conversations that have to be made, a lot of hard decisions," Paul said.

"But with the team around us, I think ultimately we'll get to where we want to. Obviously we want to play. Oh man, we want to play,"

The guard's statement comes a week after NBA commissioner Adam Silver hosted a conference call with players regarding the return of the season.

A plan was laid out where Silver proposed using only two venues, one in the East and one in the West, to finish the season.

NBAPA executive director Michele Roberts had earlier said that athletes had reservations about the league's plan.

But Silver's contingency plan seemed to taper off these doubts.

More teams are also opening up their practice facilities as stay-at-home orders are starting to relax across the country.

However, the timeline for the league's return for the 2019-20 season, if at all possible, is unclear as of the moment.