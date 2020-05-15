Miciano, Quizon lead Filipino qualifiers in Asian Junior chess tiff

MANILA, Philippines – International Masters John Marvin Miciano and Daniel Quizon led the Filipino qualifiers to the online Asian Junior Chess Championships set May 27 to June 3 even as Eric Labog, Jr. was stripped of his slot due to allegations of using computer assistance.

Miciano, 19, ruled the grand finals of the Philippine qualifier by scoring 12.5 points while Quizon, 15, was second with 11.5 to earn the right to represent the country in the eight-day event organized by the Asian Chess Federation.

Claiming the women’s berths were Kylen Mordido, Allaney Jia Doroy and Jerlyn Mae San Diego.

Labog, an 18-year-old double-gold medalist in the Palarong Pambansa and a member of the Perpetual Help team that won an NCAA high school title, wound up third, also with 11.5 points. But he lost his seat after his chess.com account was closed due to violation of fair play policy.

Chester Neil Reyes, who finished fourth, received the final spot that Labog lost.

“We have to apply the rule that if your account at chess.com gets closed, you will be banned for three months from all our tournaments,” said National Chess Federation of the Philippines executive director Cliburn Orbe.

FIDE Master Roel Ablegas, Labog’s coach, stood by his student, saying he may have been suspended due to a lot of aborted games.

“Before his (Labog) account was closed, chess.com came out with a 60-minute policy. I also think it was also due to his aborted games, which was way too many. I’d just like to repeat that his violation wasn’t using engines, he only violated fair play policy,” he said.

The NCFP have already banned a lot of players, including a player who has represented the country in the Southeast Asian Games, for cheating or using of engines and it has indicated it will not stop until it gets rid of offenders.