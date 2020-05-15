Golf tees off in Batangas, Cavite

MANILA, Philippines — The rains spawned by Typhoon Ambo notwithstanding, expect the Cavite- and Batangas-based golfers to flock to the golf courses starting Saturday as the sport makes its return to the mainstream after a two-month COVID-19 hiatus.

The Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club and the Summit Point Golf and Country Club, both in Lipa City, Batangas, are set for big reopening Saturday while the bulk of the courses in the two provinces now placed under general community quarantine will resume operations starting Monday under strict safety protocols drawn up by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) and their respective LGUs (local government units).

In a meeting with the eight golf managers of the various clubs in the province, Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla yesterday gave the green light for the sport to resume even as he stressed that only Cavite residents and those who operate or own businesses in the province will be allowed to play.

All the safety protocols that would ensure the health and safety of all players, caddies and golf workers were discussed and approved, along with the IRR (implementing rules and regulations) by Remulla and other LGU officials along with the managers of the clubs, including Boy Blue Ocampo of Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club, the country’s biggest with four courses, Riviera Golf and Country Club’s COO Florian Concepcion, Orchard Golf and Country Club’s Nilo Famy, Manila Southwoods GM Mark Watson, South Forbes GM Eugene Dimaano, Sherwood Hills Golf and Country Club’s Shin Paul Chan and Claire Kramer, GM of Tagaytay Highlands and Midlands Golf Club.

Ocampo said Eagle Ridge will open two courses from Monday to Friday while a third course would be used to accommodate the big number of players during weekends.

Meanwhile, Orchard GCC has distributed the fourth wave of financial assistance to about 400 cadies in Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

The “new normal” in golf now includes a one-player, one-cart rule except for family members, mandatory wearing of masks and gloves for both players and caddies and adherence to good personal and respiratory hygiene as well as physical distancing of at least one-meter radius at all times.

Use of locker rooms is not allowed with players urged to bring their own towel, sanitizer or alcohol and tumbler.

Credit card use for payments for green fees and others are preferred but no sit-down services and use of restaurants or tee houses. Allowed to play are from 21 years old to 60 and above per IAGT guidelines.

Eagle Ridge will reopen on Monday, Sherwood Hills on Tuesday while Southwoods opted for a June 1 resumption.

Elsewhere, the Negros Golf and Country Club and the Bacolod Golf Club along with the Iloilo Golf and Country and Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club will also reopen on Monday.

In Pampanga, however, Gov. Dennis Pineda decided to put the province under modified ECQ, saying they will use the next two weeks to prepare for the transition to GCQ.

In Davao, Mayor Sarah Duterte also decided to keep the Apo Golf and Country Club and other courses closed due to the lingering dangers of virus transmission while golf clubs in Baguio will resume operations on June 1 on a play-then-leave basis, with no caddies, no resto/refreshments and no locker room use.