UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
RK Morales
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
MPBL's Morales joins COVID-19 battle as Air Force frontliner
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2020 - 1:04pm

MANILA, Philippines – Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League cager RK Morales is fighting a different kind of battle amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Morales, who suited up for Imus-Luxxe Slim in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season, is now playing the role of frontliner with the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

The 5'11" guard is doing administrative helper duties in Villamor Airbase as the country grapples with the health crisis.

Morales said he feels fulfillment in serving his countrymen.

"Masaya at nakaka-proud kasi nakakapaglingkod ako sa bansa at sa taong bayan lalo na ngayong higit na nangangailangan dahil sa COVID-19 (I'm happy and proud because I am able to serve my country and my people, especially now that we are all in need due to COVID-19)," he said.

But the 31-year-old admitted there was sadness in his service too, seeing a lot of other people suffering.

"Pero nandoon din ang lungkot kasi alam natin na marami ang nagsusuffer, nagkakasakit and even worst, namamatay dahil sa COVID-19 (But there is also sadness because I know people are suffering, falling sick and even worse, dying because of COVID-19)," Morales said.

Due to his service as a frontliner, Morales has been away from his family since March 16.

The MPBL cager is using social media and technology to cope with the loneliness.

"Malaking bagay talaga ang social media sa panahon ngayon. Doon ko sila nakakausap, lagi kaming nakakapag video call kaya parang lagi ko na rin silang kasama, (Social media is a big deal now. That's where I can talk to them, we're always on video call so it's like I'm always with them too)," he said.

The MPBL's third season is currently on hold, with only the division finals and national finals left to play.

League commissioner Kenneth Duremdes had earlier said that the Sen. Manny Pacquiao-founded league may need to push back its fourth season opening which was originally slated on June 12.

BASKETBALL COVID-19 MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Kai Sotto to earn at least $200K in NBA G League deal
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Sotto, who also made history as the first Jr. NBA Philippines alumnus to play in the G League, passed up on offers from NCAA...
Sports
fbfb
From the archives: Kai Sotto wants to be next Embiid, Porzingis
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Speaking to Phillippine media during his send-off with the Ayala Foundation last year, Sotto and his father Ervin talked about...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas youth star AJ Edu also stands out in academics
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth team big man AJ Edu may have been sidelined with a horrific knee injury but that did not stop him from...
Sports
fbfb
Kiefer Ravena, Kobe Paras banner Bo Perasol's All-Ateneo, UP Five
By Rick Olivares | 49 minutes ago
Bo Perasol, who guided Ateneo to two Final Four finishes in the UAAP and UP to finals and semifinals berths, had expected...
Sports
fbfb
'The Last Dance' Chronicles: Jordan's admiration for Dr. J
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Most basketball fans conveniently or unknowingly forget that when Michael Jordan was a rookie in the NBA, he was touted to...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
PGA Tour 2K1 tees off worldwide on August 21
1 hour ago
2K crushed a long drive today with the announcement that PGA Tour 2K21, its forthcoming, officially licensed golf simulation...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
G League chief: Kai Sotto 'on track' to NBA dream
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Sotto, who has been in the United States for more than a year now to pursue his NBA dream, was among the top prospects G League...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
PBA epic remembered
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Exactly 30 years ago today, basketball aficionados witnessed one of the most bizarre, if not craziest, of endings in a PBA...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Kai formalizes G-League entry
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Kai Sotto is ready to fly high and proud after officially signing with the G-League pathway program to achieve an elusive...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Southwoods eyes June 1 reopening
By Dante Navarro | 14 hours ago
Unlike most golf courses set to reopen next week following the lifting of lockdowns in some areas with low cases of coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with