MPBL's Morales joins COVID-19 battle as Air Force frontliner

MANILA, Philippines – Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League cager RK Morales is fighting a different kind of battle amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Morales, who suited up for Imus-Luxxe Slim in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season, is now playing the role of frontliner with the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

The 5'11" guard is doing administrative helper duties in Villamor Airbase as the country grapples with the health crisis.

Morales said he feels fulfillment in serving his countrymen.

"Masaya at nakaka-proud kasi nakakapaglingkod ako sa bansa at sa taong bayan lalo na ngayong higit na nangangailangan dahil sa COVID-19 (I'm happy and proud because I am able to serve my country and my people, especially now that we are all in need due to COVID-19)," he said.

But the 31-year-old admitted there was sadness in his service too, seeing a lot of other people suffering.

"Pero nandoon din ang lungkot kasi alam natin na marami ang nagsusuffer, nagkakasakit and even worst, namamatay dahil sa COVID-19 (But there is also sadness because I know people are suffering, falling sick and even worse, dying because of COVID-19)," Morales said.

Due to his service as a frontliner, Morales has been away from his family since March 16.

The MPBL cager is using social media and technology to cope with the loneliness.

"Malaking bagay talaga ang social media sa panahon ngayon. Doon ko sila nakakausap, lagi kaming nakakapag video call kaya parang lagi ko na rin silang kasama, (Social media is a big deal now. That's where I can talk to them, we're always on video call so it's like I'm always with them too)," he said.

The MPBL's third season is currently on hold, with only the division finals and national finals left to play.

League commissioner Kenneth Duremdes had earlier said that the Sen. Manny Pacquiao-founded league may need to push back its fourth season opening which was originally slated on June 12.