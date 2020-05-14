Southwoods to reopen June 1

MANILA, Philippines – Unlike most golf courses set to reopen next week following the lifting of lockdowns in some areas with low cases of coronavirus disease starting May 16, Manila Southwoods won’t be rushing things up, eyeing a June 1 resumption to ensure all necessary preventive and protective steps are taken.

“As decided by our chairman (Bob Sobrepeña) and the board of directors, we are targeting June 1 to reopen for play,” said former national champion Jerome Delariarte, golf director of Manila Southwoods, one of the top championship courses in Cavite.

“We still need time to prepare in accordance to protocols and guidelines from the LGU (local government unit) and the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force),” he added.

Meanwhile. Bae Seon Woo, Kim Char Young 2 and Hyun Se Lin shot identical five-under 67s to set the early pace in the KLPGA Championship, the first official golf tournament in the world since the COVID-19 outbreak last March.

The troika stood a stroke ahead of Hwang Yul Lin, Cho A Yean and Jo Hye Lim, who all carded 69s but the four Korean aces tipped to lead the chase in the $2.5 million event groped for form, including former world No. 1 and two-time Major champ Sung Hyun Park, who fumbled with two bogeys in a birdie-less stint after 10 holes before birdying No. 16 to save a 73 for joint 59th in a starting field of 150.

Kim Hyo Joo, a Major winner in the 2014 Evian Championship, matched par 72, Sei Young Kim, No. 6 in the Rolex Rankings, finished with a 74, while Jeong Eun Lee6, the reigning US Women’s Open champion, also wound up with a 73.

Hwang Min Jeong, winner of two championships in last year’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, blew a one-under backside start with a frontside 39 for a 74 while Hwang Ye Nah, another former LPGT leg winner, turned in a 73.

Some clubs in areas to be placed under the general community quarantine (GCQ) after May 15, however, are poised to reopen on Monday, including Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, also in Cavite.

Others looking to resume operations are the Summit Point Golf and Country Club and Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club, both in Lipa, City, Batangas, Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas, Eastridge Golf Club in Binangonan, Rizal, Beverly Place Golf Club and Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Pampanga, Camp John Hay and Baguio Country Club in Baguio, Royal Northwoods Golf and Country Club in San Rafael, Bulacan, and Mimosa Golf and Country Club in Pampanga.

But Southwoods, which boasts of two Jack Nicklaus-designed layouts — Masters and Legends — that have hosted a number of top-notch tournaments, including the World Amateurs, the Asian Tour and the Philippine Open, wants to

“All employees and caddies will undergo tests before we reopen to ensure the health and safety of everybody, including members and guests,” said Southwoods top official Jayson Yu.

Golf and tennis are two individual sports allowed to resume in regions placed under GCQ while those under the modified ECQ, including the National Capital Region, Laguna and Cebu City, could only hold outdoor exercises, including jogging, walking, running, biking but safety protocols should be observed like wearing of masks and 2-meter distancing.

Other golf courses expected to resume operations next week are those in Iloilo City, Bacolod in the Visayas and Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon in Mindanao.