Gilas youth star AJ Edu also stands out in academics

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas youth team big man AJ Edu may have been sidelined with a horrific knee injury but that did not stop him from striving off the court following an academic achievement at the University of Toledo in Ohio.

The Fil-Nigerian rising star has been named into the Dean’s List of the College of Business and Innovation much to the happiness of his mom Josie in the light of his recovery and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“In the midst of the chaos of this pandemic, it is wonderful to get news that brings a breath of fresh air. I’m so happy and proud that my son has again made the Dean’s list. Well done AJ,” his mother said.

This off-court success is expected to provide confidence and hope to the continuous recovery of the 20-year-old rising star after suffering an unfortunate ACL injury in the FIBA U-19 World Cup held in Heraklion, Greece last year.

Along with now NBA G-League signee Kai Sotto, the 6-foot-10 Edu was supposed to bring the Philippine youth team to a deep campaign before going down early in the group stage with the tournament-ending injury.

Edu also missed the collegiate season for the Toledo Rockets but is tipped to return this year.