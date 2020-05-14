UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Letran Knights during the NCAA Season 95 men's basketball finals
STAR/FILE
New NCAA host Letran to gear up for ‘new normal’
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - May 14, 2020 - 2:18pm

MANILA, Philippines – After officially receiving the NCAA hosting rights from Arellano University, Letran vowed to show resolve in staging Season 96 this year amid the difficulty posed by the global health malady.

“In the face of this COVID-19 pandemic, with its uncertainties and risks, Letran, celebrating her quadricentennial anniversary this 2020, shall shepherd the NCAA to rise to the challenge of promoting youth empowerment and excellence through sports,” said NCAA president and Letran rector president Rev. Fr. Clarence Marquez, OP.

Marquez formally accepted the hosting duty via the Viber message of AU and Season 95 president Atty. Francisco Paulino Cayco Wednesday night. 

Marquez hinted they will announce soon on how it will conduct the season following the advent of the “new normal.”

“Soon, the plans for NCAA Season 96 shall be presented, observing the ‘new normal,’ assuring our students, supporters, followers and fans about the safety and health standards of events and venues, showcasing our quality camaraderie and competition, instilling discipline, inspiring us with the best performances of our school teams and student-athletes,” said Marquez. 

Last week, NCAA Management Committee chairman Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, of Letran bared plans of reducing the league calendar to just four events — basketball, volleyball, track and field and swimming — while inserting esports or online games.

It will also do away with the traditional lavish opening ceremonies and holding home-and-away games minus the spectators.

“The paramount concern is protecting the athletes and the whole NCAA community,” said Calvo.

COVID-19 NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA stars ready to accept changes
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Speaking during the league's new web show "Kamustahan", NLEX's Asi Taulava, Rain or Shine's Beau Belga, Magnolia's Marc Pingris,...
Sports
fbfb
Local or imported?
By Joaquin Henson | May 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The raging debate in local hoops today is whether the SBP should recruit a Filipino or a foreigner to take over the Gilas reins, looking forward to the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Sports
fbfb
After frontliners, Jia Morado now helping poor
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After raising more than Php1 million worth of medical supplies for different hospitals across the country, Morado and her...
Sports
fbfb
Boxing promoter questions integrity of allowing Tyson comeback
2 hours ago
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has questioned whether a return to the ring for Mike Tyson at 53 would be ethical.
Sports
fbfb
Cone thinks Kai’s right on track
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto’s decision to join the G League, the professional pathway program to the NBA, drew welcome support from seasoned...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
51 minutes ago
From the archives: Kai Sotto wants to be next Embiid, Porzingis
By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
Speaking to Phillippine media during his send-off with the Ayala Foundation last year, Sotto and his father Ervin talked about...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Jordan’s mentality and settling the GOAT issue
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Over the course of the eight episodes of The Last Dance, we are either reminded or seeing up close for the very first time...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pandemic shows athletes' heightened need for sports psychology
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Faced with uncertainty with the status of their leagues and careers, sports psychology consultant Marcus Manalo said the need...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Kai Sotto makes G League move official, asks for support
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
First reported on Monday, Sotto announced the development on his own twitter account Thursday morning.
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Uy confident of making grade
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
After sealing a Philippine sweep of the Southeast Asian Games pole vault competitions with EJ Obiena, Fil-Am ace Natalie Uy...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with