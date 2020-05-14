New NCAA host Letran to gear up for ‘new normal’

MANILA, Philippines – After officially receiving the NCAA hosting rights from Arellano University, Letran vowed to show resolve in staging Season 96 this year amid the difficulty posed by the global health malady.

“In the face of this COVID-19 pandemic, with its uncertainties and risks, Letran, celebrating her quadricentennial anniversary this 2020, shall shepherd the NCAA to rise to the challenge of promoting youth empowerment and excellence through sports,” said NCAA president and Letran rector president Rev. Fr. Clarence Marquez, OP.

Related Stories Letran limits athlete cuts amid COVID-19 crisis

Marquez formally accepted the hosting duty via the Viber message of AU and Season 95 president Atty. Francisco Paulino Cayco Wednesday night.

Marquez hinted they will announce soon on how it will conduct the season following the advent of the “new normal.”

“Soon, the plans for NCAA Season 96 shall be presented, observing the ‘new normal,’ assuring our students, supporters, followers and fans about the safety and health standards of events and venues, showcasing our quality camaraderie and competition, instilling discipline, inspiring us with the best performances of our school teams and student-athletes,” said Marquez.

Last week, NCAA Management Committee chairman Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, of Letran bared plans of reducing the league calendar to just four events — basketball, volleyball, track and field and swimming — while inserting esports or online games.

It will also do away with the traditional lavish opening ceremonies and holding home-and-away games minus the spectators.

“The paramount concern is protecting the athletes and the whole NCAA community,” said Calvo.