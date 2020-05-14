UAAP
Pandemic shows athletes' heightened need for sports psychology
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2020 - 1:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put the whole world on its knees, and the sports industry is no exception.

Keeping athletes contained in their homes and putting their careers on hold, the health crisis has bared another point of attention for budding sports stars and still eager veterans.

More than ensuring their physical health, the extraordinary circumstances have forced sports personalities to also consider and take care of their mental well-being.

Faced with uncertainty with the status of their leagues and careers, sports psychology consultant Marcus Manalo said the need for psychology services for athletes are increasing.

"I think it's gaining ground, and with the pandemic, mas naha-heighten pa yung importance ng sports psychology," Manalo told Philstar.com of the current status of the field.

"Sports psychology is not just for performance enhancement eh... it's also for the well-being the psychological well-being of the athletes," he added.

The psychology consultant cited a lot of sources of stress for athletes during the health crisis, with a lot of aspects of their normal life derailed.

Because of this, Manalo said athletes are starting to consider the need for psychological well-being more.

"It's something pala na we have to also consider when it comes to [improving as an athlete]," Manalo said.

"There are only three things that you can improve in a athlete: the body, the skill and the mind. Makikita [na] natin yung importance na we also have to take care of the mind because that is an important aspect of not just being an athlete but also being a human being," he added.

As the coronavirus pandemic leaves uncertainties in its wake, members of the sporting world can only hope for the best and take care of both physical and mental health.

