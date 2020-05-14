UAAP
Asi Taulava
STAR/File
PBA stars ready to accept changes
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2020 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines ?— PBA cagers are expecting a lot of changes in behavior once it is safe enough to resume play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking during the league's new web show "Kamustahan", NLEX's Asi Taulava, Rain or Shine's Beau Belga, Magnolia's Marc Pingris, TnT's Poy Erram and June Mar Fajardo of the San Miguel Beermen talked about the expected "new normal" in the PBA.

"It's going to be different," Taulava said.

"We can't do things we used to do in the past, grabbing each other, and doing certain things. Everybody is going to be cautious," he added.

Belga agreed with the veteran bigman, saying it won't be easy to return back to what they were used to.

"Hindi naman pwedeng after ng pandemic isang buhos lang back to normal na (It doesn't mean that after the pandemic, everything will be back to normal)," Belga said.

One of the biggest adjustments would probably be playing without an audience, with large mass gatherings still not being allowed for the forseeable future.

Pingris even quipped that players may need to come to play venues armed with masks and gloves to protect themselves.

"Baka PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) na nga ang maging uniform eh (We might need PPE as our uniforms)," he said in jest.

While the faith of the PBA's 45th season hangs in the balance, with play stopping after only its opening weekend, the players believe that eventually it will go back to the way it was.

The only thing they need is patience and advice from health officials.

"When things start to calm down and the virus becomes under control, we'll all become our regular self... but right now, it's going to take time," said Taulava.

