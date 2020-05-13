Pinoy golfers raring to go; Korea 'kicks off' action

MANILA, Philippines – As South Korea, home to a number of the world’s top players the last few years, takes the honors of resuming competitive golf Thursday after the COVID-19 hiatus, Filipino golfers likewise gear up for some local action following the easing of lockdown restrictions in some regions where golf courses abound.

Except for the National Capital Region, Laguna and Cebu, which remained high risk areas for coronavirus spread, those under general community quarantine (GCQ) could now proceed to end a two-month long stoppage of sports activities but under the “new normal” conditions set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease.

After the announcement of the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), golfers bombarded the various golf clubs with calls, asking when they could finally get back into the swing of things.

“Kanina pa sumasabog ang phone at Viber ko for calls and messages. It was non-stop since 12 noon,” said Vic de Guzman, general manager of Summit Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas.

“But we still have to wait for further instructions from IATF,” he added.

“We’ll reopen on May 18,” said Boy Blue Ocampo, general manager of Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club, the country’s biggest golfing complex with four courses, in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

“We’ll have the clean-up and dry run on May 16 and 17,” he added.

“We shall wait for the IATF to give us the go-ahead or if they want other things to add to our protocols,” said Bobby Chico, general manager of Splendido Taal Golf Club in Laurel, Batangas.

“We’re still waiting for the go signal if we will reopen on May 16. But hopefully we will,” said Joey Seran, general manager of Pradera Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

Regions placed under general community quarantine (GCQ), including Cavite and Batangas, are now allowed to hold limited contact sports, including golf, tennis, while those under modified ECQ, including NCR, could hold outdoor exercises but in a limited capacity, including walking, jogging, running, biking with safety protocols, that is, with masks and 2m distancing.

This early, some of the country’s top pros have expressed excitement over the prospect of hacking it out again for fame and fortune although organizers of the three-category pro circuit remained uncommitted as to when to resume operations.

“Our wish is for golf to resume. It’s been tough for us pros, caddies and other golf workers the last two months,” said Tony Lascuña, the four-time Order of Merit winner on the Philippine Golf Tour. “We don’t have other sources of income to support out everyday living.”

“This is a welcome news,” said Jhonnel Ababa, the winningest player in the three-year-old PGT Asia, the region’s newest circuit. “Many pros have been trying to make both ends meet since the first lockdown last March.”

Meanwhile, former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park, the Solaire brand ambassador who graced and ruled the inaugural The Country Club Ladies Invitational last year, banners the KLPGA Championship firing off today in “closed-door” set-up at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangjuy, northeast of Seoul.

No. 6 Kim Sei-young and No. 10 Lee Jeong-eun spice up the cast featuring three of the top 10 in the current world rankings in the 150-player strong field chasing a $180,000 winner’s purse from a record tournament purse of $2.5 million, the highest in the event’s 42-year history.

No spectators, however, will be allowed inside Lakewood Country Club and strict protocols will be in place to guard against the risk of infection.

South Korea, which endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside mainland China, has brought COVID-19 under control with a widespread "trace, test and treat" model and has begun to resume professional sport.

South Korean players dominate women's golf and the US-based LPGA tour with three golfers ranked in the world's top six and eight players in the top 20.

Two-time major winner Park, nine-time winner on the LPGA Tour Kim and current US Open champion Lee were already back home in the country.

They had returned after the LPGA season was suspended in February because of the pandemic following the Australian Open, which was won by another Korean, the world number 11 Park In-bee.

All players and staff will have their temperature checked before entering the venue and all support personnel must wear face masks at all times.

Players will be required to wear masks before and after play and can opt to don one during their round, where they will have to keep a minimum of two meters from their competitors.