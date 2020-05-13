Philippine sports body stocks up on equipment for online training

MANILA, Philippines – The “new normal” on how members of the national team should conduct their training begins as the Philippine Sports Commission has started the process of procuring computers and related gadgets to boost its information technology department.

PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez recently appointed executive director Merly Ibay to lead a committee tasked to restructuring all training procedures by the nationals as part of the safety measures being done to protect them from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ED (executive director) Merly and her task force will present next week to the board,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez had ordered the realignment of its training framework a few days ago because of how the global health malady has impacted sports not just on the local stage but also the world.

The new format will allow athletes and their coaches and trainers to continue training in all aspects — leading, coaching, sports psychology and physiology, among others — online.

“This is part of the process of our approach to reboot how we conduct our programs from the grassroots to the elite level,” said Ramirez. “It will all be virtual or online from here on until a vaccine is found.”

Meanwhile, the government sports-funding agency is also purchasing personal protective equipment or PPE in anticipation of the National Capital Region’s gradual transition from enhanced community quarantine to a more lenient general community quarantine.

PSC deputy executive directors Atty. Guillermo Iroy and Dennis Rivera and chief of staff Marc Velasco were also named into Ibay’s group.