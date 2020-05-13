UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairperson Butch Ramirez
Released
Philippine sports body stocks up on equipment for online training
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - May 13, 2020 - 2:12pm

MANILA, Philippines – The “new normal” on how members of the national team should conduct their training begins as the Philippine Sports Commission has started the process of procuring computers and related gadgets to boost its information technology department.

PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez recently appointed executive director Merly Ibay to lead a committee tasked to restructuring all training procedures by the nationals as part of the safety measures being done to protect them from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ED (executive director) Merly and her task force will present next week to the board,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez had ordered the realignment of its training framework a few days ago because of how the global health malady has impacted sports not just on the local stage but also the world.

The new format will allow athletes and their coaches and trainers to continue training in all aspects — leading, coaching, sports psychology and physiology, among others — online.

“This is part of the process of our approach to reboot how we conduct our programs from the grassroots to the elite level,” said Ramirez. “It will all be virtual or online from here on until a vaccine is found.”

Meanwhile, the government sports-funding agency is also purchasing personal protective equipment or PPE in anticipation of the National Capital Region’s gradual transition from enhanced community quarantine to a more lenient general community quarantine.

PSC deputy executive directors Atty. Guillermo Iroy and Dennis Rivera and chief of staff Marc Velasco were also named into Ibay’s group.

PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA stars honor frontliners in online 'Kamustahan'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
During the online show "PBA Kamustahan" last Sunday, cagers Asi Taulava, Beau Belga, Poy Erram, June Mar Fajardo and Marc...
Sports
fbfb
Stay fit in quarantine with Nike community workouts
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Key to boost our immune system against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), regular exercise is a must.
Sports
fbfb
Floyd: If the price is right
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is just waiting for the opportunity to make more money than he’s ever made inside the ring.
Sports
fbfb
NBA players reportedly asked to weigh in on restart
2 hours ago
The National Basketball Players Association has informally polled players to gauge their appetite for resuming a season halted...
Sports
fbfb
Manny recalls toughest fight ever
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
With 71 fights under his belt since turning pro in 1995, super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao has been in several...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
57 minutes ago
Stranded Denice Zamboanga laments missing Mother's Day with family
By Luisa Morales | 57 minutes ago
Unable to go home to her family here in the Philippines, Zamboanga, along with her brother Drex, has been settling for video...
Sports
fbfb
59 minutes ago
Philippine Muay Thai body plots safe return
By John Bryan Ulanday | 59 minutes ago
Muay Thai Association of the Philippines (MAP) has released a four-phase comprehensive and detailed plan before it could resume...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Sports Academy drops 'Mamba' name out of respect for Bryant
1 hour ago
The Mamba Sports Academy is retiring "Mamba" from its name out of respect for the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Brya...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
'The Last Dance' Chronicles: Those Jordan revenge games
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In Episode Eight of "The Last Dance", we saw a pair of narratives where Michael Jordan sought revenge on opponents.
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Mindfulness key to athletes' well-being amid quarantine
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Philstar.com turned to sports psychology consultant Marcus Manalo to discuss athletes' mental struggles amid the health crisis...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with