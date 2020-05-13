Stranded Denice Zamboanga laments missing Mother's Day with family

MANILA, Philippines – ONE Championship atomweight rising star Denice Zamboanga has been stranded in Thailand since the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was enforced in Luzon.

Unable to go home to her family here in the Philippines, Zamboanga, along with her brother Drex, has been settling for video calls to interact with their parents.

But their situation was a little more difficult last Sunday, with Denice and Drex missing their Mother's Day celebrations.

"Syempre malungkot ako kasi di ko kasama mama ko nung Mother's day (Of course I'm sad that I wasn't with my mom during Mother's day)," Zamboanga told Philstar.com through ONE Championship.

"Before I usually surprise her and we also do simple celebrations," she said.

Zamboanga said her mother has become a source of inspiration, with the maternal figure supporting her in all her mixed martial arts events.

"I see my mom as my hero. She is a great wife, mother and friend," Zamboanga said of her mother Angelita.

"Every time we do video calls she always [says] she watches my fights on YouTube. Siya ata dahilan kung bakit dumadami views ng fights ko eh (I think she's the reason why my fights have a lot of views)," she quipped.

The 23-year-old, who is slated to take a chance at the ONE Atomweight World title against Angela Lee once the coronavirus blows over, said that she sees her mother as the ultimate role model and hopes to imitate her.

"I hope one day I can have the same [qualities as her] and be just like her," Zamboanga said.