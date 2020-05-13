UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship
Stranded Denice Zamboanga laments missing Mother's Day with family
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines – ONE Championship atomweight rising star Denice Zamboanga has been stranded in Thailand since the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was enforced in Luzon.

Unable to go home to her family here in the Philippines, Zamboanga, along with her brother Drex, has been settling for video calls to interact with their parents.

But their situation was a little more difficult last Sunday, with Denice and Drex missing their Mother's Day celebrations.

"Syempre malungkot ako kasi di ko kasama mama ko nung Mother's day (Of course I'm sad that I wasn't with my mom during Mother's day)," Zamboanga told Philstar.com through ONE Championship.

"Before I usually surprise her and we also do simple celebrations," she said.

Zamboanga said her mother has become a source of inspiration, with the maternal figure supporting her in all her mixed martial arts events.

"I see my mom as my hero. She is a great wife, mother and friend," Zamboanga said of her mother Angelita.

"Every time we do video calls she always [says] she watches my fights on YouTube. Siya ata dahilan kung bakit dumadami views ng fights ko eh (I think she's the reason why my fights have a lot of views)," she quipped.

The 23-year-old, who is slated to take a chance at the ONE Atomweight World title against Angela Lee once the coronavirus blows over, said that she sees her mother as the ultimate role model and hopes to imitate her.

"I hope one day I can have the same [qualities as her] and be just like her," Zamboanga said.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA stars honor frontliners in online 'Kamustahan'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
During the online show "PBA Kamustahan" last Sunday, cagers Asi Taulava, Beau Belga, Poy Erram, June Mar Fajardo and Marc...
Sports
fbfb
Stay fit in quarantine with Nike community workouts
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Key to boost our immune system against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), regular exercise is a must.
Sports
fbfb
Floyd: If the price is right
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is just waiting for the opportunity to make more money than he’s ever made inside the ring.
Sports
fbfb
NBA players reportedly asked to weigh in on restart
2 hours ago
The National Basketball Players Association has informally polled players to gauge their appetite for resuming a season halted...
Sports
fbfb
Manny recalls toughest fight ever
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
With 71 fights under his belt since turning pro in 1995, super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao has been in several...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
44 minutes ago
Philippine sports body stocks up on equipment for online training
By Joey Villar | 44 minutes ago
PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez recently appointed executive director Merly Ibay to lead a committee tasked...
Sports
fbfb
58 minutes ago
Philippine Muay Thai body plots safe return
By John Bryan Ulanday | 58 minutes ago
Muay Thai Association of the Philippines (MAP) has released a four-phase comprehensive and detailed plan before it could resume...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Sports Academy drops 'Mamba' name out of respect for Bryant
1 hour ago
The Mamba Sports Academy is retiring "Mamba" from its name out of respect for the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Brya...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
'The Last Dance' Chronicles: Those Jordan revenge games
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In Episode Eight of "The Last Dance", we saw a pair of narratives where Michael Jordan sought revenge on opponents.
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Mindfulness key to athletes' well-being amid quarantine
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Philstar.com turned to sports psychology consultant Marcus Manalo to discuss athletes' mental struggles amid the health crisis...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with