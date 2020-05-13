UAAP
Jearome Calica (red) and Joemar Gallaza (blue) of Team Philippines during a waikru and mai muay event at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Cultural Center.
Russell Palma
Philippine Muay Thai body plots safe return
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 1:58pm

MANILA, Philippines – Muay Thai Association of the Philippines (MAP) has released a four-phase comprehensive and detailed plan before it could resume all events and training activities amid the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Called “Return of the Ring, the local governing body said that it’s a roadmap to the resumption of all Muay Thai activities both in the elite and grassroots level, which could vary in parts still under enhanced community quarantine, general community quarantine, or just minimum health standards.

The first phase, named “Return to Routine”, could start as early as now both in ECQ and GCQ areas whereas only digital platforms would be utilized while the government still prohibits the opening of gyms and sports facilities.

Despite other areas having relaxed health measures though, only the first level (no contact training) of Phase 2 (Return to Gyms) could only be allowed.

The remaining levels of the second phase such as “limited contact training” and “full contact training” along with the Phase 3 (Return to Single Match-up Events) and Phase 4 (Return to Bracketed Events) will still depend on yet to be discovered vaccine for the health clearance of everyone.

MAP’s master plan has already been issued to all chapters and affiliate members nationwide.

“We know that everyone is eager to return to his or her normal lives but we have to be conservative in our approach by recognizing that we have a responsibility to the community,” said MAP. “Our organization remains steadfast in its commitment to persevere in placing the best interest of our national pool members and the rest of the Muay Thai community.”

Some of the postponed Muay Thai events this year were SUMVAC Baguio City Olmypics originally scheduled last week and the Muay Thai National Championships in General Santos City from May 14-18.

MAP served as the country’s major source of success in the last Southeast Asian Games with its 3-4-2 gold medal haul.

