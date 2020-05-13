UAAP
June Mar Fajardo and his fellow basketball stars shared messages of gratefulness to the frontliners combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
STAR/Jun Mendoza
PBA stars honor frontliners in online 'Kamustahan'
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 9:22am

MANILA, Philippines — A number of PBA stars showed respect to frontliners combatting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in the country.

During the online show "PBA Kamustahan" last Sunday, cagers Asi Taulava, Beau Belga, Poy Erram, June Mar Fajardo and Marc Pingris shared messages of gratitude to the doctors and nurses braving the coronavirus threat.

"They're putting their lives on the line. Thank you for everything you do for us everyday. We salute you guys," Taulava said.

Belga and Erram offered the same sentiments, while also wishing for the end of the health crisis.

"Thank you sa sakripisyo, buhay na yung tinataya niyo eh. Hopefully matapos na ito soon," Belga said.

"Nagpapasalamat kami for risking your life para sa amin, sa lahat ng hardwork niyo," Erram added.

Meanwhile, six-time PBA MVP Fajardo acknowledged the difficulty of the frontliners in their jobs and vows to do his own part of staying at home to help curve the effects of the virus.

"Alam namin na hindi ganun kadali yung trabaho niyo... Pero andiiyan parin kayo nagtatrabaho para sa amin," Fajardo said.

"Yung maitutulong namin sa inyo ay ipagdasal kayo... Kailangan namin magstay sa bahay para mapagaan yung trabaho niyo," he added.

For his part, Pingris noted the frontliners' sacrifices, especially those who give up time with their families and loved ones to serve the country.

"Grabe yung pagmamahla na ibinibigay nila sa mga Pilipino ngayon," Pingris said of the frontliners.

"Sobrang saludo kami sa inyo... lagi namin kayo ipinagpe-pray," he said.

The PBA has been on hiatus since early March, with its 45th season stalled after opening weekend due to the virus threat.

The fate of the season has yet to be decided with the country continuing to battle the spread of the virus.

As a treat to fans, the PBA launched the online show to keep players and their supporters connected during the season stoppage.

