UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kai Sotto
Twitter/Metro Classic
Kai Sotto hails mothers, frontliners on 18th birthday
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 3:17pm

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto just turned 18 years old Monday but instead of celebrating, the Filipino teen sensation opted to focus his time in honoring mothers and medical frontliners sacrificing great deeds in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 7-foot-2 wunderkind had a solemn 18th birthday that coincidentally fell on the same day with the Mother’s Day in US, where he currently resides for his NBA aspirations.

“I’m very blessed to have the guidance of very caring people as I pursue my dreams and to have my family here to support me,” said Sotto, whose mom Pamela joined him in his move to US last year.

“Happy Mother’s day to all the mothers in the world especially the frontliners who are sacrificing in the middle of this crisis.”

Sotto hopes to pay it forward to the mother frontliners once the pandemic is over.

For her mom, reaching his NBA dream would be his best gift.

The second-generation player is on track to that destination since he started training under The Skills Factory after already etching his own name in the US high school basketball scene.

Recently, he was named into the Top 25 All-American Selections of a top US media site covering HS players. He’s also included in the Top 100 list of ESPN’s 2020 Class of high school cagers.

That only added to his basket of collections in his little time abroad after copping MVP and Finals MVP plums in major junior tournaments participated by top D-1 prospects across the states.

He has also standing interests and offers from renowned US colleges such as Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia, DePaul University, Georgia Tech and Boston College. 

KAI SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Luc out of ‘Last Dance’
By Joaquin M. Henson | 6 days ago
The man who unfairly accused former Gilas coach Chot Reyes of instigating the brawl with Australia in a FIBA World Cup qualifying...
Sports
fbfb
Giannis Antetokounmpo's younger brother wants to play in Europe
2 hours ago
The younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo plans to skip US college and play pro ball in Europe because...
Sports
fbfb
Norman Black names his all-time Ateneo starting five
By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Black guided Ateneo to six UAAP title appearance winning five straight from 2008-12. He also took the Blue Eagles to Final...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine golf braces for big return
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Golfers could be back into the swing of things, along with tennis players and athletes from other non-contact individual sports...
Sports
fbfb
Sports off during GCQ
By Dante Navarro | 10 days ago
Sports-driven Filipinos will have to wait a little longer before a shot is fired again in basketball, volleyball and golf,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
Kai Sotto hails mothers, frontliners on 18th birthday
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 minutes ago
Kai Sotto just turned 18 years old Monday but instead of celebrating, the Filipino teen sensation opted to focus his time...
Sports
fbfb
58 minutes ago
Webinar for national coaches' mental health launched
By John Bryan Ulanday | 58 minutes ago
The Philippine Sports Commission has launched an online discussion for all national team coaches in a mission to assure the...
Sports
fbfb
Cloistered sports
By Bill Velasco | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida had a scary moment, because Brazilian middleweight Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and two cornermen tested positive for coronavirus.
15 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Sports stars celebrate moms on Mother's Day
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
This Sunday, some of the country's biggest sports personalities paid homage to their light of the family on Mother's Day...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
BanKo Perlas' Tiamzon pens support for ABS-CBN
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Taking to Instagram, Tiamzon shared the importance of the network on her career as a volleyball player and her advocacy ...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with