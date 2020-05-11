Kai Sotto hails mothers, frontliners on 18th birthday

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto just turned 18 years old Monday but instead of celebrating, the Filipino teen sensation opted to focus his time in honoring mothers and medical frontliners sacrificing great deeds in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 7-foot-2 wunderkind had a solemn 18th birthday that coincidentally fell on the same day with the Mother’s Day in US, where he currently resides for his NBA aspirations.

“I’m very blessed to have the guidance of very caring people as I pursue my dreams and to have my family here to support me,” said Sotto, whose mom Pamela joined him in his move to US last year.

“Happy Mother’s day to all the mothers in the world especially the frontliners who are sacrificing in the middle of this crisis.”

Sa lahat ng superheroes sa Buhay natin — Yung mga Nanay natin! Maraming salamat po! Special shout out sa mga frontliners na Nanay! Saludo po ako sa inyo. pic.twitter.com/qBMDPtTco6 — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) May 10, 2020

Sotto hopes to pay it forward to the mother frontliners once the pandemic is over.

For her mom, reaching his NBA dream would be his best gift.

The second-generation player is on track to that destination since he started training under The Skills Factory after already etching his own name in the US high school basketball scene.

Recently, he was named into the Top 25 All-American Selections of a top US media site covering HS players. He’s also included in the Top 100 list of ESPN’s 2020 Class of high school cagers.

That only added to his basket of collections in his little time abroad after copping MVP and Finals MVP plums in major junior tournaments participated by top D-1 prospects across the states.

He has also standing interests and offers from renowned US colleges such as Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia, DePaul University, Georgia Tech and Boston College.