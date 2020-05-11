Philippine golf braces for big return

MANILA, Philippines – Golfers could be back into the swing of things, along with tennis players and athletes from other non-contact individual sports hopeful to be allowed to resume operations once the government eases restrictions in connection with coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with DZMM radio over the weekend, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said the Department of Health could also recommend to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease the fitness gyms to re-open, along with table tennis and badminton.

"The DOH will issue the guidelines on the contact-less activities to be allowed to resume operations, including walking, running, biking and singles sports like badminton, tennis and table tennis…sports that require no collision…Golf is included in the list,” said Lopez.

The possible inclusion of golf could pave the way for the resumption of the pro circuit, which was actually poised to launch the men’s and ladies tours simultaneously last March before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our wish is for golf to resume. It’s been tough for us pros, caddies and other golf workers the last two months. We don’t have other sources of income to support our everyday living,” said four-time Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit winner Tony Lascuña.

Jhonnel Ababa, the winningest player in the three-year-old PGT Asia with four victories, also expressed delight over the likely inclusion of golf in the list, saying: “Many pros have been trying to make both ends since the first lockdown extension. So this is welcome news.”

Citing the importance of physical activity, gyms, left in the list of those allowed to resume operations under the general community quarantine (GCQ) set-up, could also be back in business.

Among those earlier allowed to operate during GCQ are barber shops, salons and spas and other personal care industries subject to “strict health standards.”

Lopez, however, stressed that fitness establishments such as gyms must ensure safety measures are in place.

"There would be minimum safety requirements, like wearing of face mask and gloves, among others,” said Lopez.

But contact sports with high risk of outbreak, such as basketball, volleyball and combat sports, will still be barred from resuming play to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, local golf’s governing body recently issued a list of guidelines to golf courses to ensure the health and safety not only of the players but their respective personnel as well.

They include the mandatory use of face masks and gloves, reserved booking, the one-player, one-cart rule along with the hygiene and sanitation standard. Pins are now considered immovable objects and the cups are raised by one inch with the ball deemed as holed once the player touches it.

The government’s second ECQ extension will end May 15 although some Metro Manila mayors are inclined to ask for another extension to further help curb the spread of the virus in the big city.