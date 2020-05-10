Sports stars celebrate moms on Mother's Day

MANILA, Philippines — Behind every successful athlete is a strong and constant support system that guides them through the sports' ups and downs.

This Sunday, some of the country's biggest sports personalities paid homage to their light of the family on Mother's Day.

NLEX Road Warriors Kiefer Ravena posted a photo with her mother and fellow sports personality Mozzy Ravena.

"She's been our fan since day one and you deserve all the credit. You and Papa," Ravena wrote.

The cager's girlfriend and volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez did the same, posting a family photo with her mother.

"Maraming salamat sa lahat ng sakripisyo at walang sawang pagmamahal na walang hinihinging kapalit," the caption read.

Ricci Rivero of the UP Fighting Maroons also greeted his own mother Abigail on Instagram.

"Won't stop making you proud. I love you," Rivero said.

Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Agatha Wong also showed her love for her mother.

"Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing woman I gladly call mommy," said Wong.

Gilas women rising star and NU Lady Bulldog Camille Clarin also gave a shoutout to her mother on the special day.

"I am blessed to be your daughter because you've given me an example of a mother who is not only loving and caring, but also fun and feisty," wrote Clarin.