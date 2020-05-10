BanKo Perlas' Tiamzon pens support for ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — BanKo Perlas skipper Nicole Tiamzon expressed her support for ABS-CBN on Saturday, after the broadcasting company ceased operations due to an expired franchise.

Taking to Instagram, Tiamzon shared the importance of the network on her career as a volleyball player and her advocacy work.

"@abscbnsports played an important role in my life as athlete. They were able to share my journey from being a college student-athlete in UAAP to becoming a professional player in PVL to many people, and this has inspired me to keep improving as an athlete," Tiamzon wrote.

"They were also there to share my advocacy since I was just starting @spikeandserveph," she added.

Tiamzon, who also serves as a sports analyst for ABS-CBN Sports & Action, is the latest among a number of athletes who have rallied behind the network since the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN on Tuesday.

Other athletes who showed support include Michele Gumabao, Alyssa Valdez and Ricci Rivero.