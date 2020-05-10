UAAP
BanKo Perlas' Nicole Tiamzon
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
BanKo Perlas' Tiamzon pens support for ABS-CBN
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 10, 2020 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — BanKo Perlas skipper Nicole Tiamzon expressed her support for ABS-CBN on Saturday, after the broadcasting company ceased operations due to an expired franchise.

Taking to Instagram, Tiamzon shared the importance of the network on her career as a volleyball player and her advocacy work.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@abscbnsports played an important role in my life as an athlete. They were able to share my journey from being a college student-athlete in UAAP to becoming a professional volleyball player in PVL to many people, and this has always inspired me to keep on improving as an athlete. . They were also there to share my advocacy since I was just starting @spikeandserveph (Spike and Serve Philippines Inc.) and as a youth sports advocate. I don't know what they saw in me when they took a chance on me as a sports analyst, but I'm so thankful that they gave me that opportunity. I may not have become the best sports analyst that I can be, but they always kept on giving me chances and helped me improve. . I'm sure that I'm just one of those athletes whose life was changed when ABS-CBN created platforms that made sports closer to Filipino fans not only here in the Philippines but other countries as well. I will not be who I am now without it, and the Philippine volleyball will not be what it is now without ABS-CBN. . Salamat po sa lahat ng mga taong nagbigay ng lakas ng loob, suporta, tulong at pagtitiwala sa amin nung kami po yung nangangailangan. We all know that God knows what to do and he has his own plan for everyone during this time. We just need to trust Him more. . Like this GOODNEWS! If you’re missing the action, you can watch ABS-CBN Sports on LIGA Channel available in SD on SkyCable channel 86, in HD on SkyCable channel 183 and Channel 14 on SkyDirect. Also available on https://www.youtube.com/abscbnsports Laban, Kapamilya! ?????????? #NoToABSCBNShutDown #IStandWithABSCBN

A post shared by Nicole Tiamzon (@nictiamzon) on

"@abscbnsports played an important role in my life as athlete. They were able to share my journey from being a college student-athlete in UAAP to becoming a professional player in PVL to many people, and this has inspired me to keep improving as an athlete," Tiamzon wrote.

"They were also there to share my advocacy since I was just starting @spikeandserveph," she added.

Tiamzon, who also serves as a sports analyst for ABS-CBN Sports & Action, is the latest among a number of athletes who have rallied behind the network since the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN on Tuesday.

Other athletes who showed support include Michele Gumabao, Alyssa Valdez and Ricci Rivero.

