Ex-MPBL cager battles COVID-19 as frontliner

MANILA, Philippines — Former Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) player Mar Villahermosa is doing his part in battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Called up for duty by the Philippine Army, Villahermosa has been contributing his services in helping distribute relief goods to vulnerable communities.

Since March, the former Bacolod-Master Sardines player has been helping out his countrymen as a frontliner.

"It feels so good that I've got to serve my country in this trying time," Villahermosa said in a statement released to the media.

"Masarap sa pakiramdam na kahit papano, may napapasaya kaming mga tao kahit sa simpleng bagay lang," he said.

The cager-turned-soldier, however, has faced struggles along the way. He has yet to see his family since March 16 after staying in the Special Forces Service Centre in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig.

Villahermosa, who averaged eight points in 16 games last season in the MPBL, is turning to technology to keep himself connected to his family.

"Thank God sa technology," he said.

"I can communicate with my wife and daughter through messaging apps, kasi since day one ng ECQ, wala na talaga akong uwian," he added.

Villahermosa is planning to return to basketball action in the fourth season of the MPBL.

League commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said earlier this week that the opening of the Sen. Manny Pacquiao-founded league may be pushed back due to the health crisis.