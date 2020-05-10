Report: NBA return plan met with skepticism by players

MANILA, Philippines — NBA commissioner Adam Silver went on an hourlong conference call with NBA players and team representatives on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) to lay out a plan to resume the season.

But NBA Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts said that the athletes aren't fully onboard with Silver's plan.

Related Stories Report: No fans expected in arena if NBA resumes

The league's scheme should the season resume involved players remaining in a strict bubble, where they will be separated from families and will only go to and from practice facilities and games to their hotel.

Roberts, who is also a former public defender and trial lawyer, saw this as a problematic proposal and said that PA had "consternation".

"Are we going to arm guards around the hotel?" Roberts said in a report by ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne.

"That sounds like incarceration to me," she added.

Players reportedly told Roberts that they would be willing to sacrifice time with their respective families if they were sure that they would be safe from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

But with the "bubble" impossible to fool-proof without seeming like a police state, Roberts said that the players are expressing doubts.

"So then the players were like, 'Well, I don't know that it's worth it to be away from my family for that long,'" Roberts said.

"We could do all that, and then what happens when one or two or 10 players test positive after that 28-day isolation? Do we shut it down?" she added.

Silver addressed this during his conference call and said that it is planned that players will be tested daily once the season comes and will be isolated should they test positive — without stopping play.

Sources: On the ever-elusive question -- What if a player tests positive upon return -- Adam Silver told players the NBA would hope for daily testing at that point and no stoppage of play, having the player(s) isolated in quarantine. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

The logistics of the set-up of an eventual return of the NBA has yet to be fully discussed.

But with so many concerns plauging their plans, will the basketball league be able to come back at all this year?