Should i stay or should i go?

Taulava talks of retirement

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX big man Asi Taulava, the oldest active player in the PBA at 47, is weighing his career options while the league is on a hiatus.

Taulava, who entered the PBA in 1999, had initially hinted at retirement if and when he wins a Philippine Cup crown with the Road Warriors.

But finding more time to think about it since Season 45 opened and got sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, “The Rock” now looks more open to the possibility of extending his career.

“I thought about that (prior to the season opening). You know, the All-Filipino is the best way, that’s the ultimate goal – to win the championship or get to the semis – then decide to hang up my sneakers,” Taulava said in the Power and Play program on Radyo Singko yesterday.

“At the same time, I’m thinking about it because if the motivation and the drive are still there, to go out and do the extra work, the daily grind (and) my body can still take it, then I continue playing,” he said.

Taulava, the 2003 MVP, one-time champion and 17-time All Star, is on the verge of becoming the first player in PBA history to see action in four different decades in NLEX’ next game.

That could happen in October, if the situation improves to a point that PBA will already be allowed to resume.

But if the PBA will be forced to cancel Season 45 altogether, it will have to wait until next year. That is, if the Fil-Tongan decides to stay.

Whatever his decision will be, Taulava said it will be in consultation with NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, NLEX board of governor Rod Franco and team manager Ronald Dulatre.

“Right now, before I start thinking about retirement, I’ll have to talk to my management first – coach Yeng, Boss Rod, Boss Ronald. They’ve been very supportive especially now I’m on my latter part of career, giving me everything I wanted and more,” said the 6-foot-9 stalwart.