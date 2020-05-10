UAAP
Staying in touch
SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson (The Philippine Star) - May 10, 2020 - 12:00am

The PBA is launching a show on the league’s Facebook page tonight to keep players, coaches, staff and fans in touch with each other during this pandemic. It’s called “Kamustahan” and this social media initiative will unveil new episodes every Sunday and Wednesday.

Tonight’s show starts at 8 p.m. and will feature San Miguel Beer’s six-time MVP JuneMar Fajardo, Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga, Magnolia’s Marc Pingris, NLEX’ ageless Asi Taulava (who turned 47 last March 2) and TNT’s newly-acquired Poy Erram. Broadcaster Noel Zarate will be the moderator and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial himself will join in the conversation.

The show was taped the other day and Marcial said it went on for nearly two hours so Sunday’s episode will be the first of three parts. “Naisip namin yung ‘Kamustahan’ kasi fans want to know how their favorite players and coaches are doing, kung anong ginagawa nila sa lockdown,” said Marcial. “It was a fun two hours, kwentuhan, kulitan, kantsawan.”

Marcial said he only had a bit role in the show. “The players talked about Mother’s Day (today), how grateful they are to our frontliners, what they’ve been doing, their Gilas experience and what to expect when the PBA comes back,” he said.  “Pinagusapan nila yung FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon in 2017 and the PBA All-Star Weekend sa Palawan in 2015. Everyone enjoyed yung ‘kamustahan.’”

Part 2 will be on Wednesday and Part 3, next Sunday. “We had to cut it into three parts kasi we want to limit each show to about 30 minutes,” said Marcial. “In the next batch, we plan to invite a coach with three of his players or maybe, three young guards. We’ll do combinations para masaya. I think sabik na sabik mga players to play again and the fans to watch the games. But the priority is the safety of everyone. We’ll abide by the government guidelines and by August, the Board of Governors will decide if we can resume the Philippine Cup in October or cancel the entire season.”

The PBA staff behind “Kamustahan” is made up of social media administrator Michelle Flores, video editor Kathy Gener, videographer/editor Justin Calimlim, social media assistant Ezekiel Azucena and graphics/photographer Daryl Gonzales.

Even as the season is suspended, the PBA is staying active. The Board has met thrice via video conference calls. Marcial regularly confers with the Management Committee and staff. “We’re now studying what protocols will be necessary when we resume our games,” he said. “Kung biglang mag-resume, dapat ready kami. We’re also continuing to distribute PPEs and medical suits to hospitals and health care centers. On the Board level, several policy decisions have been made, including the suspension of player transactions.  So even while there are no games, the PBA is doing work, backing our frontliners, preparing for the resumption of the season, keeping our staff in high spirits and reaching out to fans to stay in touch. This wouldn›t be possible without the all-out support of our team owners and Board so we’re very grateful to them in this difficult time.”

