William “Butch” Ramirez
STAR/File
PSC reboots national training program
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - May 10, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — For now, all coaching and training by members of the national team will be done online.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman William “Butch” Ramirez yesterday ordered the restructuring of all training procedures by the nationals as part of the safety measures being done to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

“We have to reboot our approach on grassroots and elite athletes programs,” said Ramirez. “The framework of coaching education, until no vaccine is found, will all be virtual or online, reaching out to all elite athletes in their own location.”

The new format will apply to all types of the training aspects like leading, coaching, sports psychology and physiology, among others.

“We have to put up the IT (information technology) infrastructures. That is how deeply impacting and dangerous the virus is,” said Ramirez.

The government agency had sent all its national athletes and coaches home as early as two months ago and shut down its training facilities that were converted into makeshift medical sites.

It also canceled the rest of its sports programs and activities for the year, like the 10th ASEAN Para Games, Philippine National Games, national sports summit and Batang Pinoy, among others.

