Fil-Japanese karateka shares expertise online

MANILA, Philippines — Taking a cue from other national athletes, Filipino-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii will launch an online karate clinic starting today to share her martial arts expertise to aspirants here and in Japan.

The 2019 SEA Games gold medalist kicks off with a 45-minute karate basic teaching at 9 a.m. (Manila time) on her official Instagram account @junnatsukiiv888.

It will be the first of many free online clinics of Tsukii, who wants to show support and be an inspiration amidst the COVID-19 crisis that has affected the whole world.

Tsukii, 28, is the latest national athlete to take her craft online following the success of digital clinics previously launched by fellow karateka Jamie Lim, wushu artist Agatha Wong and weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, an Olympic silver medalist who also won gold medals in the SEA Games.

Tsukii also won a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games.