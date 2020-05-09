LeBron James to host online graduation for COVID-19-hit Class of 2020

MANILA, Philippines — LeBron James continues to do great work outside of the basketball court amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In partnership with his entertainment company, SpringHill Entertainment, the Los Angeles star announced an event honoring the Class of 2020 called "Graduate Together".

With schools closed amid the health crisis across the globe, students who graduated from their respective schools are unable to have their own rites.

It is set to be an hourlong event that is set to air on ABC, NBC, FOX and CBS on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

It will also be up for streaming on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms.

Among those who will reportedly make an appearance in the basketball star's program are the Jonas Brothers, H.E.R., Pharrell Williams and US Soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

"Senior Class of 2020 I just want y'all to know that the graduation show we're putting together for you is going to be incredible and one for the ages," James tweeted on Friday (Saturday in Manila).

This is not the first time the Lakers star has dabbled into education. In 2018, he established the I Promise school in Akron, Ohio for at-risk youth.