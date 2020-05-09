UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial
Released
PBA launches online show to keep fans engaged
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 9, 2020 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is back Sunday with an online show for the meantime in a mission to stay connected with its throng of fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently enduring an indefinite hiatus and a cloud of uncertainty to its 45th Season, Asia’s oldest professional basketball league innovates with a digital program called “Kamustahan sa PBA” to be streamed on all its social media platforms.

Six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel, Talk ‘N Text’s Poy Erram, Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga, Magnolia’s Marc Pingris and Asi Taulava of NLEX take the spotlight in the online show to be also aired on PBA Rush on Cignal TV starting at 8 p.m.

League commissioner Willie Marcial will also grace the show aimed to keep engagement with the fans at home and rekindle PBA animosity in the light of the season suspension.

“This online show is for our fans to be with their PBA idols once again amid the pandemic and the quarantine. It's a chance for them to see our league role models after a long time," Commissioner Marcial told The STAR in a short phone call yesterday.

Last March as the COVID-19 cases blew up in the country, the PBA heeded government advisories and halted the just-opened Philippine Cup until further notice.

Two months later with the end of the crisis still in doubt, the league has not ruled out the worst-case scenario of aborting the season for good depending on the coronavirus situation in the next months.

The league has set August as its judgment date on the season’s fate, leading to this online show that will continue with more player features until then, according to Marcial.

“This will not be the last for sure. We have a lot of projects in line while we are still coping with this crisis,” he added.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Norman Black names his all-time Ateneo starting five
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Black guided Ateneo to six UAAP title appearance winning five straight from 2008-12. He also took the Blue Eagles to Final...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto named All-American by US sports site
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Ballislife, which has been "highlighting basketball players" on its platform since 2005, named Sotto as one of 25 players...
Sports
fbfb
Report: No fans expected in arena if NBA resumes
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In a conference call with players on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), commissioner Adam Silver said that closed-door games...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL team owners extend help to league staff
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Team owners previously gave financial support to the league's employees last April and continue to do so as the enhanced community...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL mulls delay in opening fourth season
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With the third Lakan Cup still unfinished due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
LeBron James to host online graduation for COVID-19-hit Class of 2020
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In partnership with his entertainment company, SpringHill Entertainment, the Los Angeles star announced an event honoring...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
For national athletes, online training is the way to go
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Philippine Sports Commission chair William “Butch” Ramirez on Saturday ordered the restructuring of all training...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Sports community comes out to provide for frontliners, poor
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
During this pandemic, people from all walks of life are helping out in handing over food for frontliners, security forces...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Fighting Maroons thank UP frontliners in Zoom call
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Led by head coach Bo Perasol and skipper Noah Webb, the UAAP Season 82 third-placers went on a call with doctors, health care...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
MVP hopes ’23 WC to proceed smoothly
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan expressed confidence preparations for the hosting of...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with