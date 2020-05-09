PBA launches online show to keep fans engaged

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is back Sunday with an online show for the meantime in a mission to stay connected with its throng of fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently enduring an indefinite hiatus and a cloud of uncertainty to its 45th Season, Asia’s oldest professional basketball league innovates with a digital program called “Kamustahan sa PBA” to be streamed on all its social media platforms.

Six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel, Talk ‘N Text’s Poy Erram, Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga, Magnolia’s Marc Pingris and Asi Taulava of NLEX take the spotlight in the online show to be also aired on PBA Rush on Cignal TV starting at 8 p.m.

League commissioner Willie Marcial will also grace the show aimed to keep engagement with the fans at home and rekindle PBA animosity in the light of the season suspension.

“This online show is for our fans to be with their PBA idols once again amid the pandemic and the quarantine. It's a chance for them to see our league role models after a long time," Commissioner Marcial told The STAR in a short phone call yesterday.

Last March as the COVID-19 cases blew up in the country, the PBA heeded government advisories and halted the just-opened Philippine Cup until further notice.

Two months later with the end of the crisis still in doubt, the league has not ruled out the worst-case scenario of aborting the season for good depending on the coronavirus situation in the next months.

The league has set August as its judgment date on the season’s fate, leading to this online show that will continue with more player features until then, according to Marcial.

“This will not be the last for sure. We have a lot of projects in line while we are still coping with this crisis,” he added.